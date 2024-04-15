15 French Baby Girl Names For Your Little Belle
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
In honor of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson revealing the gender of their baby, we've rounded up a list of the top French baby girl names to consider naming your little belle! We know you're looking for something that's as pretty as it is unique, so we've got you covered with 15 inspirational options. From pretty French names to fun, unexpected ones, you'll love choosing a few to share with your S.O. and family. And once you've narrowed it down? Well, we're positive your little girl will have a name that matches her personality!
P.S. Looking for even more baby name options? Don't worry because we've got a couple of names that may you remind you of moments from our childhoods!
Popular French Baby Girl Names
Image via Nguyễn Quốc Thái/Pexels
- Chloé — There's a reason why this is one of the most popular French baby girl names! It's easy for anyone to say and sounds gorgeous. We're a little biased because it's the name of our Entertainment Editor and one of our favorite designer brands!
- Elise — Searching for the perfect middle name for your daughter? You can't go wrong with this gorgeous name.
- Julia — Julia Roberts' talent makes her one of our favorite actresses, but it's her name that has always set her apart. Not only is it a popular choice for little girls, but it's so pretty to say!
- Lili — If you find yourself drawn to lilies, it's probably a sign you're supposed to name your little princess Lili.
- Adrienne — There's something about this name that always brings a smile to our faces. We can just hear your daughter's name now — Adrienne Elise!
Pretty French Baby Girl Names
Image via J carter/Pexels
- Cheryl — Get inspired by Stevie Wonder's song "Mon Cherie Amour" because the name Cheryl inspired by 'Cherie' or beloved. There's no doubt you'll be filled with love when you see your baby girl for the first time!
- Éliane — If your heart swells with joy when you think of your daughter, it's possible that she lights up your life like the sun on a beautiful spring or summer day. This French baby name (which means 'sun') will fit her perfectly.
- Charlotte — We're biased about this pretty name because we know at least one Charlotte who's had a positive impact on us! The thing that stands out about this name is that it means 'free.'
- Désirée — Chances are, you desired to have your sweet bundle of joy. So the name Désirée is fitting!
- Brigette — Besides being one of the prettiest French baby girl names we like, Brigette is a powerful name that means 'exalted.'
Fun French Baby Girl Names
Image via Juan Encalada/Unsplash
- Josette — Since you're growing your family with the addition of your little girl, naming her something that means 'God will increase' just has to be on your to-do list!
- Angelique — This French baby girl name translates to 'angelic,' and is the perfect pick for your little angel.
- Camélia — This fun name has Latin roots, but is still one of the more popular French baby girl names out there. Derived from the a shrub that has pretty flowers, Camélia has a sweet ring to it!
- Nadine — Nadine was one of the memorable characters from Arthur and it feels like her name was perfect for her sunny disposition — even if she was imaginary. Gift your daughter this fun name to complement what's sure to be her positive outlook on life.
- Noel — If your due date is around Christmas, feel free to be inspired to name your daughter Noel!
What is a rare girl name?
Image via Christian Bowen/Unsplash
There are plenty of rare French baby girl names! Yvette, for instance, is a unique name that will set your baby apart from the rest. We also love other names on this list like Camélia and Éliane!
What French girl name means delicate?
Image via Atharv Nalapure/Pexels
Léa means 'delicate' in French. If you love more simple French baby girl names (or if you're super excited about Reputation (Taylor's Version)), then this is a great name for you.
Image via Christian Bowen/Unsplash
