Cool + Creative Gift Ideas for Artists of All Ages
Maya Angelou said, "You can't use up creativity. The more you use the more you have," and that's something all artists can relate to. Art isn't just fun, it can boost your mood and keep your stress levels low. Stress Management Specialist, Debbie Mandell adds, "Creativity fills the emptiness and takes you out of the narrow context of stress to refocus attention on a hobby or activity which is enjoyable and so, breaks the negativity." Creativity can also boost your confidence. In children, creativity can help foster mental growth and increase problem solving. Plus, creative projects can make for great family fun nights. From useful tools to fun activities, whether you've always lived on the craftier side of life or have been admiring art from afar, there's something on this list every artist, of every age, will love.
Brit + Co Class ($19 and Up): It's only fitting that we kick off this gift guide with ourselves! At Brit + Co, we offer a variety of classes from intro to embroidery, hand lettering, cake decorating, and more. Learn a new skill or gift a fellow creative with a class. There's sure to be something for everyone.
Tasty Jr. Bake 'n Share Kitchen ($100): Fuel your child's interest in the culinary arts with Little Tikes' new kitchen playset.
Foto Custom Camera Strap ($85): Make sure everyone knows who you are with this custom camera strap. Available in a variety of colors and patterns, no one will accidentally grab your equipment again.
Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Slime Kit ($70): Make your own slime with this kit that includes DIY slime powders, eyeshadows, lipstick colors, lip glosses and an exclusive bottle.
BodyMark by BIC ($30): Created with celebrity tattoo artist, Miryam Lumpini, these markers are designed to be safe for your skin. Forget the pen and paper, and color outside the lines by wearing your art on your skin.
100 Movies Scratch Off Poster ($15): This movie bucket list is a fun time for any filmmaker, and the best part is, you get to enjoy it too. Get together with your besties once a week, scratch off a film, and watch whatever you uncover.
All Around Easel for Two ($45): This easel comes with a chalkboard, dry erase board, and clipboard for securing paper. Your little Picasso will enjoy hours of art-making, and its compact size won't take up the entire living room.
Stitch Please Enamel Pin ($10): This punny pin will leave your crochet squad in stitches.
C'Est Moi Visual Artist Makeup Crayon Se ($25): Create vibrant, bold looks from a statement eye to a full-face masterpiece with these makeup crayons.
Paper by WeTransfer (Free or $12 for Pro): Paper is a digital canvas for creatives that also comes with a variety of creative tutorials to prompt you to create your next masterpiece.
DIY Paper Craft Animal Kit ($85): Origami fans and crafters alike will love spending time building paper animals like James, the feathered owl.
Little Baby Bum Sing-Along Piano ($50): Get your tickets now for the next living room concert where your little one will star as the headliner.
Divoom Machiatto Retro Portable Speaker ($60): This tiny but mighty bluetooth speaker packs big sound to help you tackle your projects or pump the playlist that inspires the next.
Osmo Creative Starter Kit for iPad ($70): This kit comes with a pad that interacts with an iPad to bring any child's actions to life while teaching problem solving, drawing and even early physics.
Lo & Sons Claremont ($298): Photographers know the struggle of finding a fashionable camera bag that actually protects your equipment. Designed specifically for a DSLR camera, this leather crossbody bag would be a great addition for any fashion-conscious photographer.
Educational Insights Artie 3000 The Coding Robot ($50): You design the code and Artie draws the pictures. Choose from a series of preprogrammed designs or start from scratch.
The Street Art Manual ($20): If your loved one has ever wanted to take their art from canvas to city block, this is the book for them. The manual covers everything from graffiti, stencils, projection and more. You'll have everything you need to creatively reclaim the streets in your neighborhood.
Disney Frozen 2 Exquisite Elements Jewelry Kit ($15): Make your own jewelry with this Frozen 2 inspired jewelry kit.
Knack The Creative Type ($88): This gift set is a nice creative nudge for the person who loves being artsy but doesn't feel they have the talent to be an artist. The set includes the "Outside The Lines, Too" coloring book, Wit & Delight Big Idea Sketchbook, a set of 12 colored pencils and a "creativity takes courage" mug.
Make It Real Fashion Design Mega Set with Light Table ($30): Do you have the next contestant of Project Runway in your house? Your mini maven will enjoy this light table that teaches them basic fashion sketching. The light table allows them to trace different patterns which helps them become familiar with piecing together outfits and get inspired to create looks of their own IRL.
Gwenore Women's Clog ($135): Chefs, salons, schools, and art studios are filled with people in clogs. Why? Because they're comfortable. Standing on your feet all day is never fun, make sure to have a pair of shoes that can support you through the day.
Perpetua - Recycled Graphite Pencils ($8): Graphite-strong, these pencils don't break easily, have big erasers, and are 80% recycled using industrial graphite waste. The pencils don't contain wood, so they don't leave dust, even in the shavings.
Watercolor Paint Set by Crafts 4 All ($16): Whether you're a pro or just starting out, this watercolor paint set is for you. The consistency of the non-toxic paint is great for easy mixing and blending and comes with 24 vibrant colors.
Crayola Ultimate Light Board ($20): Your kids will love to see their creations in lights! This drawing surface is easy to clean and can be used with the light off or on.
Ameico +Lab / Yamazakura - Accordion Memo ($9): Always have room for ideas with these accordion notebooks.
Read All About It! 10 Mini-Magazines to Make and Share ($18): You'll enjoy reading your child's publication after they make their own magazine with this make and share kit.
Badass & Brilliant Canvas Pouch ($15): Remind yourself how badass you are every time you reach in your bag.
Jammy Guitar + Detachable Frame ($449): Appropriately named, this portable digital guitar allows you to *jam* anywhere.
Max Relief CBD Roll-On ($70): Standing on your feet all day, as some photographers do, can be rough on your back. This CBD roll-on can provide relief for your sore muscles after a hard day of making.
Modernist Coloring Book ($19): Whether you need a boost of creativity, are bored during a Monday meeting or are looking for something fun to do with your nieces or nephews, this coloring book is for you.
Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle Make Your Own Glitter Sensory Bottles ($18): Kids can make their own bedroom decor with this DIY sensory bottle kit.
Printfresh Hand-dipped Marble Oversized Leather Sketchbook ($38): You can never have enough sketchbooks and this super-soft leather hand-dipped in marbling would be a great addition to the stack.
Pilot Enso Parallel Pen Hand Lettering Calligraphy Set ($28): This kit comes with everything you need to get started hand lettering. The set includes mixable color pens, a calligraphy set, and an instructional guidebook.
Kodak Smile Classic Instant Camera ($150): Capture moments in retro fashion with Kodak's instant camera. The old-school design comes with new-school tech, with the ability to snap a photo and get it instantly with its built-in printer. With the Micro SD card slot, you can download and save the images to your computer too.
Always Inspired Denim Jacket ($375): This Wren + Glory denim jacket will not only keep you inspired but inspire others as you walk by.
Morph with 1 Free Overlay ($249): This portable pad allows you to swap out keyboards for whatever project you're currently working on including music, writing, gaming and more.
Renegade Women in Film & TV ($11): Get inspired by other boss babes with a collection of profiles highlighting 50 extraordinary women in entertainment from iconoclast Alice Guy Blaché to trailblazer Ava DuVernay.
Artkive Box ($39): Help the kids give a gift they made themselves with Arktive. Order a box, fill it with their artwork and ship it back. Then, order a book of their artwork or a framed mosaic. Parents and loved ones will enjoy the custom art pieces, and the kids will be so proud of themselves.
Inkbox Free Hand Ink ($20-$75): Planning to become a tattoo artist? Get tons of practice with this temporary ink. Practice on your friends or yourself and in two weeks, do it all over again. Don't have the skills to fly solo? The site also has pre-made tattoos too.
EcoTank ET-2760 All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer ($300): Every artist needs a good printer for photos, flyers, client contracts and more.
What the F Photography Crewneck ($21): This punny t-shirt is also incredibly useful in case you forget what f stop setting your camera should be on during a shoot.
Harmony Convertible Bag Medium ($298): Artists appreciate artistry, and that's what you get with these artisanally made bags by Hiptipico. Sustainably made in Guatemala, this bag features a unique textile and removable straps that allow you to wear the bag three different ways.
Modern Calligraphy Starter Kit ($49): This Paper Seahorse calligraphy kit is an updated starter kit that gives everything you need to get started right away.
Polaroid PlaySmart 3D Printer ($600): Bring your creations to life with Polaroid's lightweight, compact 3D printer.
Classic Revolution Sparkle Edition ($295): Lighting is an essential tool for all types of creators from makeup and tattoo artists to vloggers. This light is handcrafted with 1-carat crystals and movable arms for easy positioning to guarantee effective light.
Brother P-Touch Cube Plus Label Maker with Bluetooth ($100): Organize your crafts, scrapbook and more with this label maker that allows you to create from your phone and print wirelessly.
Available for Weekends Passport Holder ($40): This passport holder is perfect for the artist who is always on-the-go.
CHI Touchscreen Iron ($150): An unlikely choice? Hear us out. This high-powered iron with an equally powerful steamer is useful to gift for those interested in fashion design, sewing, crochet, embroidery and more.
Knitten Crusher Tee ($28): Of course we know not all knitters are cat ladies but, a lot of us are and this punny tee sums up our feelings perfectly.
Paddywax Impressions Candles ($20): Express yourself with these impression candles.
Flip & Doodle Easel Desk with Stool ($70): This easel transforms into a desk giving your child their own little craft station.
Blick Gift Card: Seriously, gift cards are the best. When in doubt, go the easy route. A gift card to Blick's is like letting a kid loose in the candy store. Let your loved one get exactly what they need for their next project, or at least contribute to the cost, by gifting them with an e-gift card.
Vitascope ($50): This puzzle-turned-projector is a nice choice for film aficionados as well as DIY-lovers.
Sweet+Single Candy Scrub ($20): These individually wrapped hand scrubs will keep your hands soft and smooth after a long day of art-making. Keep a few in your bag to share with a friend.
Neon Chalk Lettering Toy ($19): Don't let your art be contained by paper, color the world with this neon chalk lettering set.
Heart Enamel Pin ($8): Decorate your jean jacket with your love of pencils.
