21 Gorgeous And Useful Gifts For The Foodie In Your Life
Who doesn't have a foodie on their list of gift recipients? Whether you're gifting to houseplant lovers, beauty addicts, or subscription box junkies, we've got plenty of inspiration for your holiday shopping list! This gift guide for foodies has all the inspo you need to find them a gift that's just as beautiful and stylish as it is useful in the kitchen (or the bar). Browse these picks for some seriously good ideas... not to mention eye candy.
Our Place Always Pan and Perfect Pot ($250, was $310)
If you haven't hopped on board the Our Place train yet, get ready to wonder in awe and amazement when you see your foodie friend using their gift. The Always Pan (in combination with its new counterpart, the Perfect Pot) is meant to replace 16 different pieces of cookware, including a saute pan, a steamer, a skillet, a roasting rack, and more.
Anthropologie Nathalie Lete Cottage Butter Dish ($28)
If your loved one is all about cottagecore and/or goblincore decor, this gorgeous butter dish is a natural choice.
Brit + Co Cake Decorating Class ($39)
Help your foodie friend take their skills to the next level with this cake decorating class! They'll learn to make pinterest-worthy creations right in their own kitchen.
Le Creuset Graphite Dutch Oven (Starting at $369)
The Le Creuset Dutch Oven is a classic for a reason — it's incredibly useful and comes in a variety of pretty colors, so you can easily find one to match your loved one's kitchen decor.
Carbone Marinara Sauce ($40 for 4)
Created by Michelin-starred chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, of the famous Carbone Restaurant in New York (and around the world), this flavorful and chef-approved marinara sauce is sure to make pasta nights the culinary highlight of the week.
etuhome White Round Mod Charcuterie Board ($155)
Your recipient can display this stylish and elegant charcuterie board as a permanent kitchen staple, or just use it for entertaining. Either way, guests are sure to be impressed.
Williams-Sonoma Ultimate Cutting & Carving Board ($190)
Give your friend the gift of being able to host their own Thanksgiving dinner party next year. (Send them a copy of our free guide while you're at it.)
Cheeky Ginger Syrup ($8)
Made with real ginger and all-natural cane sugar, this delicious syrup is perfect for mixing cocktails and mocktails. Check out Cheeky's entire line of syrups, including fan favorites like Mint, Honey, and Agave.
Misen Essential Knife Set ($250, was $310)
Misen knives are meant to simplify your knife game by providing high-quality knives that do most of the work for you. This complete set has foodie vibes written all over it.
etuhome Cheese Market Set ($50)
If your recipient loves entertaining, these elegant cheese markers will be a hit at their next soiree.
That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life ($16)
Part coffee table book, part self-care manual, this gorgeously photographed overview of the cheese by numbers method is the perfect gift for under the tree.
Papier Food for Friends Recipe Journal ($33)
A simple yet immensely helpful gift, this recipe journal lets you record your trials and tribulations in the kitchen, so you can remember what hacks work best in every recipe.
Brit + Co Pie Making Made Easy Class ($39)
Here's another great idea for holiday entertainers. This pie making class will let your bestie develop their skills in the art of making America's favorite dessert.
Anthropologie Lemieux et Cie Ripple Aperitif Glasses ($56 for Set of 4)
For the foodie who also loves a good cocktail, these stunning holographic aperitif glasses are sure to be a huge hit.
EveryPlate Box (From $25)
One of the most-loved subscription boxes by foodies, EveryPlate delivers fresh, high-quality ingredients and simple yet delectable recipes right to your door, no grocery trip needed.
Dash Mini Bundt Maker ($16, was $18)
Dash's affordable and adorable kitchen appliances help make life simpler (and cuter!) Pick up this mini bundt maker for your loved one, and consider checking out the Egg Bite Maker and the Mini Waffle Maker while you're at it.
Holiday Lane Foodie & Spirits Mixer Ornament ($8, was $16)
Nothing says 'holiday gift' quite like a personal Christmas tree ornament based on your interests. This adorable mini-stand mixer piece is the perfect stocking stuffer.
The Muted Home Glass Spice Jars ($125 for 18, was $180)
Gone are the days when spice jars were shoved back into pantries. These stunning jars showcase elegant and minimalist labels so your bestie can keep their spices front and center in their kitchen decor.
Knack Small Cheese Set ($78)
Featuring a beautiful dish and elegant serveware, this petite cheese serving set will elevate your recipient's parties — or fancy Mondays.
Williams Sonoma Boos Creme and Mystery Board Oil (Starting at $13)
Every cook needs a good cutting board, and every good cutting board needs TLC. This creme and oil duo is perfect for keeping wood cutting boards strong and healthy for years to come.
Cozymeal Authentic Spanish Paella Cooking Class ($39)
This 75-minute virtual cooking class will help your pal master the techniques of cooking real Spanish paella. Now that is a gift that really keeps on giving.
Love gift ideas like these? Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter!
- 40 White Elephant Gift Ideas for Every Member of the Family - Brit + Co ›
- 50 Cool + Creative Gift Ideas for Artists of All Ages - Brit + Co ›
- Holiday Gift Ideas for the Gal Who Can't Get Enough of Rose Gold ... ›
- 50 Gift Ideas for People Who Love Coffee a Latte - Brit + Co ›
- 60 Of The Best White Elephant Gift Ideas Ever - Brit + Co ›