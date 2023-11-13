22 Cozy Gilmore Girls Gifts For Anyone Who'd Rather Be In Stars Hollow
If there's one thing about Gilmore Girls fans you can count on, they are passionate. They love the quirky one liners, memorable moments, and are usually either Team Jess or Team Logan (sorry Dean...). Give any Gilmore Girls lover in your life the chance to transport themselves to Stars Hollow this holiday season — without having to make the trek to Washington, Connecticut or the Warner Bros. stage in Hollywood. These Gilmore Girls gifts are fun, thoughtful, and very cozy, which are also three hallmarks of the series itself! From a coffee mug that Luke Danes would approve of to the perfect gifts for Taylor Swift fans, this Gilmore Girls gift guide will make you say "Oy with the poodles already!"
Sunday Best Peggy Sweater
Consider this white cable knit sweater *the* Rory Gilmore sweater for the season. I cannot stop wearing mine. It's super soft and the perfect medium weight (meaning you won't be cold but you also won't feel weighed down). It's also not itchy at all. I love wearing it with jeans, or tucked into trousers or a skirt.
Cotton Baseball Hat
For a more subtle nod to the fashion on the show, a blue baseball cap gives major Luke Danes vibes without having to walk around wearing Gilmore Girls merchandise. Wear it with a crewneck and oversized coat now (hello '90s "It" girl!) and a tee shirt come spring.
Book of the Month
Channel your inner Rory with the Book of the Month subscription service. The cool part about someone else picking out the books is that you'll find titles — and authors — you didn't even know to look for.
Espresso Martini Statement Earrings
It wouldn't be an episode of Gilmore Girls without a cup of coffee, or a martini at one of Richard and Emily's Friday night dinners. Combine the two iconic beverages with these statement earrings! They're bold, they're quirky, and they'll be the talk of all your holiday parties.
Stars Hollow "Autumn Festival" Travel Poster
Nothing screams Stars Hollow like a festival, and this autumnal poster celebrates the best parts of small town life. Whether you choose to display it in a gallery wall or on a bookshelf, you'll feel like you're coming home every time you look at it.
Luke's Diner Mug
With a Luke's Diner mug, you can pretend you really are in Stars Hollow. Bonus points if you're also having a big stack of pancakes!
Gilmore Iced Coffee Glass Cup
If you're more of an iced coffee fan, even in the winter (I wonder what Luke would have to say about that?), grab a glass with a super cute design. Not only do I love that Rory and Lorelai are featured in the design, but the color palette is beautiful, too!
Gina White Poodle
Getting your little into the Gilmore Girls spirit? They definitely need a lovable stuffed dog. Again I say, "Oy with the poodles already!"
Organic Cotton Bandana
For another low-key nod to the ultimate BFF's, grab a bandana in your favorite color (like this one that uses untreated, non-GMO cotton!). In true Y2K fashion, Sookie and Lorelai wear bandanas throughout the show, so this is a super fun way to incorporate their style into your own closet this winter.
Dragonfly Necklace
A delicate dragonfly necklace is a beautiful layering piece that will add summer cheer to the dreariest of winter days *and* remind you of Dragonfly Inn at the same time. The fact that dragonflies represent new beginnings is just the cherry on top.
Gilmore Girl Eras Shirt
Have you been binging Gilmore Girls during the day and watching Eras Tour TikTok livestreams at night? This T-shirt has your name written all over it. My personal favorite detail is that Kirk is in the debut square.
Stars Hollow Christmas Festival Sweatshirt
There's nothing like layering a turtleneck, a crewneck, and a bunch of jewelry for a trip to your corner coffee shop, so swap your go-to crewneck for this festive Stars Hollow one! The gazebo is instantly recognizable for Gilmore Girls fans and just looking at the design makes me want to say, "I smell snow."
Gilmore Girls: Complete Series Collection
One of my favorite Christmas presents in recent years was the full Gilmore Girls DVD set. This 42-disc DVD set has every single episode *and* even more hours of unaired clips, behind the scenes features, and episode commentaries. I'm geeking out just thinking about it.
Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook
Gilmore Girls recipes are always delicious, and always pretty easy (after all, Lorelai and Rory basically only eat takeout and Luke's!). The official cookbook will let you put your own spin on the food you seen onscreen, and then you can have a truly meta experience by eating your meal while you watch the Gilmores eat theirs.
Gilmore Girls: Trivia Deck and Episode Guide
Tried-and-true Gilmore Girls fans will love diving into this trivia book. Because this game (which features 200 questions) has an 88-page episode guide and goes through every. Single. Episode. Worth it!
Gilmore Girls: At Home in Stars Hollow
TBH, I think kids books are great for book lovers of any age. The art and simple storytelling really get my creative juices flowing. At Home In Stars Hollow will make you (or a family member or friend) love Gilmore Girls in a whole new way!
Stars Hollow Scented Candle
This all-natural soy candle has every scent a Gilmore Girls fan will love: coffee, sweet cream, and vanilla. It's cozy and balances sweet and bitter in a really intoxicating way.
Lorelai and Rory Gilmore Plush
Okay, I'll be honest. I want these plushes for myself! The design is a hilarious nod to the season one episode "The Lorelais' First Day At Chilton" and even features a tiny coffee mug and tiny book!
Gilmore Girls Socks
Now that we're in knee-high boot season, I like to wear super fun, colorful, and chaotic socks. Grab a pack of Gilmore Girls socks to take some Stars Hollow magic with you no matter where you go.
Blind Date with a Book
For this book blind date, you'll receive a book mentioned, read, or reference on the series, as well as a bookmark, pen pouch, and stickers. You really can't go wrong.
Stars Hollow Books Tote Bag
Carrying your favorite books in a tote bag with the Stars Hollow Books logo feels like it's meant to be.
Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember
Lauren Graham's latest collection of essays will give you a glimpse behind the curtain as she offers thoughtful stories about life, aging, and the industry.
