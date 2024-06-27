Hot Take: Dave Rygalski Is The Only Good Guy On 'Gilmore Girls'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Regardless of whether you swoon over Jess and Rory's shared love of books or Logan and Rory's banter, we all have to agree on one thing: Dave Rygalski is actually the best guy on Gilmore Girls (besides Luke of course!). Boyfriends are a hot topic when it comes to this particular show, and fans aren't shying away from the fact that Dave (played by Adam Brody during season 3) sets our expectations higher than any other Gilmore Girls character.
Thoughts?
byu/thatgirl-11 inGilmoreGirls
On a Reddit post praising Dave Rygalski for reading the whole Bible in one night to prove himself to Mrs. Kim (which is practically impossible considering the current Guinness World Record is 76 hours), Gilmore Girls fans started pouring out their support for the short-lived romance between Dave and Lane.
"Really wish we got to see his storyline properly play out," Reddit user @happinessbooked says, while @aliicia555 agrees that "He is the best alongside with Morey."
Not only does Dave read the entire Bible in one night, but he and Lane went together so well. Throughout his friendship-turned-more with Lane, he isn't intimidated by Mrs. Kim, and he's consistently just a fun person to be around. He also doesn't have any of the whining, competition, and manipulation that the other boys bring.
"He was the only guy she was ever with whose interest seemed to match her own," @Tenderfallingrain says. "He was willing to go to great lengths to be with her, and never complained about the weird rules, or Mrs. Kim's expectations...I also really liked that he took the initiative in the end to seek Mrs. Kim out himself and try and ingratiate himself to her."
While Dave ended up attending college in California (and Adam Brody joined the cast of The OC), we can't help think about what would have happened if he had stuck around Stars Hollow! "Zach/Dave/Lane would've been a much better love triangle than Dean/Rory/Jess, Dean/Rory/Lindsey, & Dean/Rory/Logan," @Tenderfallingrain continues. That is definitely a plot point I would've been very interested in.
Do you think Dave Rygalski is the best guy on Gilmore Girls? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Lead image via The CW/Warner Bros. Television
