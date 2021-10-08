17 Halloween Movies And Shows To Stream On Your Next Night In
Listen, we're always down to watch a Halloween movie. We love how fun, colorful, and sometimes confusing they can be... and the fact that watching a flick is the perfect amount of time to make a dent in all our Halloween candy. We totally understand that not everyone enjoys only watching horror movies (we're talking about ourselves here) so we've got a good mix of streaming options that range from spooky fun to downright scary.
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
During their third year at Hogwarts, Harry, Ron, and Hermione must tackle werewolves, haunted houses, and a new mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner. Oh, and time travel.
Heathers
Veronica is tired of her clique (girls who are all named Heather) abusing their popularity. She decides to team up with bad boy J.D. to teach them a lesson, unintentionally leading to their deaths instead.
Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington is king of Halloween Town, but when he discovers Christmas Town, he attempts to bring Christmas home. We're honestly not sure what time of year is best for watching this movie, but that just gives us an excuse to watch it twice.
Edward Scissorhands
Edward, a humanoid, is incompletely constructed and also has scissors for hands. He lives a solitary life until a woman knocks on his door and decides to introduce him to the rest of the world.
Hocus Pocus
The only thing that makes Max's new life in Salem a little bit easier is sharing a class with Allison. On Halloween, Max, Allison, and Max's sister Dani accidentally awaken three witches intent on stealing the souls of all the town's children.
The Haunted Mansion
Realtors Jim and Sara travel to a mansion with their kids, eager to make a deal. During their time there, they realize that the people they've met are actually ghosts haunting the place.
Only Murders In The Building
Three people who live in the same New York apartment building share a love for true crime podcasts. When someone in their building ends up dead, they're convinced he was murdered and set out to solve the crime.
Locke & Key
After their father's murder, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode move to his family home in small-town Massachusetts. They find a collection of magical keys that open all kinds of doors, but soon learn that an evil entity is also looking for the keys.
Midsommar
After her family's death, Dani travels with a group of friends to Sweden for a festival that only happens once every 90 years. Once they arrive, they realize that it's actually a pagan cult.
It
A group of outcasts living in Maine come together to form the "Losers Club" and fight against a shape-shifting monster preying on the greatest fears of people in town.
A Quiet Place
Living in a world overrun by monsters with super hearing, Lee and Evelyn have focused on survival, making a home for their family in the process. Things get complicated the closer they get to Evelyn's due date.
Nightmare on Elm Street
Teenagers on Elm Street start having nightmares with real world consequences after a spirit named Freddy Krueger starts invading their dreams.
Carrie
Carrie is a shy girl with no friends, and after she's humiliated at her senior prom, she unleashes her telekinetic powers on everyone and everything around her.
Goosebumps
Zach moves to Delaware and lives next door to author R.L. Stine and his teenage daughter Hannah. Zach, Hannah, and their new friend Champ must team up when Stine's fictional characters are relased.
Stranger Things
After Will disappears from his small town in Indiana, his friends and family refuse to believe he's dead. When they discover a mysterious girl and government experiments in their search for him, they realize not everything is what it seems.
It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
It's time for pumpkins, fall leaves, and Halloween parties! All Linus wants is to see the Great Pumpkin, but Charlie Brown is intent on trick or treating with their friends instead. Some fun times, hilarious misunderstandings, and even a lesson or two follow.
Practical Magic
Sisters Sally and Gillian are witches who were raised by their aunt, learning practical magic as they got older. Now they're fighting to save their family and end the curse that brings the men they fall in love with to an untimely death.
Image via Walt Disney Pictures/Buena Vista Pictures.
