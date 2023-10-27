This Non-Traditional Halloween Music Playlist Is Full Of Ghostly Beats & Haunting Melodies!
And just like that, it’s Halloweekend! And for the next few days (yes, we’re counting Monday and Tuesday, too) different variations of Barbie, baby vampires, and ghouls will be looking for a soundtrack to match their spooky vibes. And although we look forward to blasting Thriller during October just as much as “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in December, it’s time to switch things up a bit. So, forget the traditional spooky tunes; we're here to cast a musical spell with tracks that are perfect for the season but far from the norm. From Childish Gambino's "Zombies" to Siouxsie and the Banshees' "Night Shift," this playlist is your go-to for an unconventional and spirited Halloween soirée.
Your Halloween Music Playlist For A Spooky Good Time!
"Bellyache" - Billie Eilish
Earlier in her career, Billie Eilish crafted a thrilling track that'll make you question what's lurking beneath the surface.
"Freaking Out the Neighborhood" - Mac DeMarco
Mac's mellow bedroom indie tune brings the perfect balance of hip-swaying guitars and eerily relatable lyrics.
"Terrified" - Childish Gambino
Glover's album "Awaken, My Love!" is jam-packed with eerie beats to give you the chills.
"Psycho Killer" - Talking Heads
Synth-pop is the perfect genre for embracing your inner vintage masked villain, especially with this classic from Talking Heads.
"Kill Bill" - SZA
An empowering anthem for all the fierce femme fatales out there with unfinished business.
"Necessary Evil" - Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Let the funky beats of UMO keep your party groovin'.
"Them Changes" - Thundercat
Keep the grooves going with this funky, eerie tune.
"Heads Will Roll" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
"Heads Will Roll" is a conveniently on-brand track that'll make your Halloween party come to life. This pick was undeniably inspired by the new Goosebumps soundtrack!
"Freak" - Lana Del Rey
Lana's sultry voice adds an intoxicating twist that'll have you grabbing the spookiest monster for a slow dance.
"Dead of Night" - Orville Peck
A haunting country vibe that's perfect for a Halloween hoedown.
Listen To Our Non-Traditional Halloween Playlist On Spotify
So, dim the lights, light the candles, and let this bewitching playlist set the mood for your non-traditional Halloween celebration. Whether you're throwing a spooky soirée or just getting in the Halloween spirit, these tunes are bound to make your night a scream!
