Aloha! Grill This Tasty Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich Recipe At Your Next BBQ
Summer grilling and al fresco dining are two of our top reasons for loving the season. Experimenting with new flavors makes it even more enjoyable. We took travel inspiration to dream up fresh and delicious grilled recipes in this Taste to Escape series. First up: our Hawaiian Grilled Chicken Sandwich featuring Just Bare® Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Fillets. Capturing a mix of sweet and savory flavors, this nod to the famous “Ono” burger from Hawaii is served up teriyaki style with mushroom, avocado, grilled pineapple and microgreens on a toasted King’s Hawaiian bun. This grilled chicken sandwich will wow your BBQ guests *and* the kiddos.
We use Just Bare® Chicken because they don’t use antibiotics (ever), added hormones or steroids, or added preservatives – just protein that’s the star of all your summer grilling recipes. Ready to dig into this juicy, delicious, and full of flavor sandwich?
Here’s the recipe!
Hawaiian Grilled Chicken Sandwiches With Pineapple featuring Just Bare® Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Fillets
Serve 4
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 tablespoons mirin or rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger
- 1 clove fresh minced garlic
- 2 pkgs Just Bare® Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Fillets, 4 breasts total
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 4 (½‑inch-thick) pineapple rings
- 4 slices Swiss cheese
- ¼ cup Japanese-style mayonnaise Kewpie, or regular mayonnaise
- 4 King’s Hawaiian hamburger buns
- 1 ripe avocado
- 1 pkg micro greens, alfalfa sprouts, or lettuce leaf
Directions:
1. In a bowl, combine soy sauce, water, sugar, mirin, ginger and garlic. Pour half of the mixture into a shallow dish. Rinse chicken breasts and add to the dish, turning to completely coat the chicken. Cover dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for an hour or up to overnight.
2. In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the remaining marinade and cornstarch until thickened, about 5 minutes.
3. Turn gas grill to high, cover, and heat grill until hot, about 15 minutes. Turn all burners to medium. Clean and oil cooking grate.
4. Place pineapple rings on grill and cook (covered if using gas) until softened and lightly charred, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer pineapple to platter and tent with aluminum foil.
5. Meanwhile, place chicken breasts on grill and cook until well browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Flip and brush extra marinade from the dish, and continue to cook until well browned on second side and chicken registers 160 degrees, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer grilled chicken to platter, and rest for 5 minutes.
6. While chicken is resting, spread both sides of the hamburger buns with mayonnaise, and grill for 1-2 minutes until toasted.
7. To assemble sandwiches, layer chicken breast, cheese, teriyaki sauce, pineapple rings, avocado & micro greens.
There you have it – an amazing meal you can grill tonight or this weekend for family and friends. Try Just Bare® Chicken for nutritious meal inspiration success!
Recipe development and photography by Nicole Hill Gerulat
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.