No Prep Required: 8 Healthy Trader Joe’s Snacks You’ll Actually Love Eating

As great as their frozen food is, the very most satisfying snacks at Trader Joe’s actually don’t require any cooking. The grocer is always stocked to the brim with healthy snacks that taste good without making any compromises for your health. From protein-packed bites to treats with only clean ingredients, these eight grab-and-go Trader Joe’s finds are the kind you’ll genuinely look forward to eating every time.

Scroll on to discover the 8 best healthy snacks to buy at Trader Joe's in 2026!

Trader Joe's Cheese, Spinach & Kale Egg Bites These ready-to-eat egg bites are the ultimate breakfast or mid-day snack hack from Trader Joe's. This particular flavor features feta cheese, spinach, and kale for added nutrients on top of the egg-powered protein. A pack of two bites costs $3.79.

Trader Joe's Raspberry Oat Bites These scrumptious little oat bites just hit Trader Joe's shelves for January 2026, so they're sure to go quick amongst shoppers searching for healthy snacks. Each gluten-free piece is packed with oats for sustenance and a sweet raspberry filling for more flavor. One $3.99 box includes six bites for snacking at any time.

Trader Joe's Piquant Popcorn Health nuts adore this Trader Joe's popcorn since you can eat a high volume of it without taking in tons of unhealthy nutrients. In fact, it's actually dusted with nutritional yeast to make it more health-ified. One bag sells for $2.99.

Trader Joe's Organic Dried Mango Unsulfured & Unsweetened Dried fruit can get pretty sugar-heavy (especially when it comes to added sugar) if you're not shopping with intention. Luckily, Trader Joe's makes the choice easy with this unsulfured and unsweetened version of their dried mango. A bag is available for $4.99 with each piece making an excellent addition to work and school lunches for just a pinch of sweetness.

Trader Joe's Ranch Cottage Cheese Dip This one's for all the high-protein snack lovers out there. The blend of cottage cheese, Greek-style yogurt, buttermilk, and ranch seasoning delivers a certifiably flavorful dip for pairing with crackers and veggies, or you could even use it as a spread to make sandwiches and wraps more filling. The tub is $3.99 at Trader Joe's right now.

Trader Joe's Papadums Lentil & Chickpea Crisps Papadums are one of Trader Joe's true hidden gems when it comes to healthy snacks. Made from lentils and chickpeas, these thin, crispy crackers (available in a smaller size than what you'd see at your local Indian joint) are perfect for dipping into chutneys, salsas, and so much more. They're low in fat, sodium, and sugar, yet each serving contains 5 grams of protein. The bag is just $2.69, too. Score!

Trader Joe's Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Snackers This bag of individually-wrapped mozzarella balls are great for keeping in the fridge for a little mid-morning protein boost if you find lunchtime hunger approaching. Each one is fresh, soft, and cheesy, plus comes with 5 grams of protein. Find the bag for $3.99 at your closest TJ's now.

Trader Joe's Gone Bananas! Who said healthy snacks have to totally cancel out chocolate?! You can absolutely still have a chocolate intake, especially if you opt for these frozen fruity bites that feature dark chocolate. The $2.69 box is a total hack for healthier desserts in 2026.

