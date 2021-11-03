15 of Our Favorite Holiday Cards for 2021
Believe it or not, it's already time to start sending out your holiday cards. The holiday season is now upon us, and from shopping for your parents to getting a gift for the man in your life, all those merry-making tasks are going to start taking up a major portion of your to-do list. If you're starting to get overwhelmed browsing for holiday cards, we've got your back. We've rounded up 15 stunning designs that will convey to your loved ones around the globe you're thinking of them this holiday season.
Rifle Paper Co. Partridge Card ($20 for 8)
Receiving this card in the mail is sure to get your friends and fam in the merry mood. Wish them love, good vibes, and plenty of joy this holiday season.
Rifle Paper Co. Jardin Noel Photo Card ($47 for 20)
Share the gift of beauty with everyone on your holiday card list. Any recipient of this greeting is sure to notice its elegant design and eye-catching floral tones.
minted. Potted Joy Card ($66 for 25)
This understated, artsy, and natural-looking card harkens back to retro times and has a handmade quality to it.
Moodthology Papery Love Joy Light Elegant Gold Star of David Photo Holiday Card ($30 for 25)
Spread the light with this stunning Hanukkah card. We love the idea of adding a touch of glamour with a gorgeous photo of you and your S.O. in the center.
minted. Front Cover Card ($66 for 25)
This super simple and minimalist design will highlight your favorite photo in stunning fashion. If you've got a photographer in the family (or if you yourself are a recent grad of our Brit + Co portrait photography class), this card is the perfect way to show off your skills.
Shutterfly Handwritten Happiness Holiday Card ($33 for 20)
This classic and festive choice is perfect for showcasing your family photoshoot. Get a set of matching Christmas sweaters (for your pets, too) and show your far-flung crew how you and your family have grown over the last year.
Paper Source Quarantine Made Us Do It Photo Card ($47 for 20)
If you got yourself a quarantine puppy, show your new furbaby off to the world with this hilarious and honest greeting.
Stacy Claire Boyd Whimsical Sentiments Holiday Card ($46 for 20, was $62)
If you love all things merry and bright, this adorable card is the way to go.
Poppy Studio Festively Furry Holiday Card ($46 for 20, was $62)
If you REALLY want to spread the joy, send an insanely cute picture of your pets. These cute, cuddly, happy friends represent what the season is truly about, after all.
Rifle Paper Co. Glow Strings Attached Vertical Photo Card ($47 for 20)
Give your holiday card game a glow-up with this delightful and colorful card.
Paper Source Editorial Year in Review Horizontal Photo Card ($47 for 20)
Had a big year? Share all your adventures with your loved ones with this editorialized card that lets you catalog all the major events of your year.
Paperless Post Merry and Married Photo Card ($47 for 20)
If you got married this year, don't pass up the opportunity for a good pun. (Not to mention a simple design that will let your wedding photography stand out in a BIG way.)
West Elm Festive Shapes Holiday Photo Card ($47 for 20)
Whether it's festive shapes or playful puns you love, this card's got it in spades. With its lighthearted sentiment and modern design, this choice is great for sharing love and laughter.
Sarah Hawkins Designs Holiday Home Moving Announcement ($46 for 20, was $62)
If, like so many, you successfully house hunted in 2021, share the news with this delightful and informative card that doubles as a change-of-address notice.
Pangga Designs Modern Hello Happy New Year Simple 3 Photo Collage Holiday Postcard ($20 for 24)
As we wrap up 2021 and move into 2022, it's great to look back on all the memories we've made over the last year (even if it was a little — um, atypical). Let your photos do the talking with this beautiful, minimalist, and modern design.
What holiday card are you planning on using this year? Tag us @BritandCo and show us!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others and earn commissions, but we always offer genuine editorial recommendations.
