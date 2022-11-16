20+ Gorgeous Stationery Ideas For Your Holiday Cards
We love an old-fashioned handwritten note, especially one with a heartwarming holiday message. While some may be in favor of sending generic greetings, we love artful, stunning stationery designs that showcase a holiday aesthetic and let us do the talking. These 20+ picks for your holiday cards cover all kinds of celebrations, from Kwanzaa to the winter solstice. They also offer ample space to do a little writing (whether by hand or in print), and — of course — they're all really pretty. Here's what we're eyeing up this season.
Paige & Willow Cup of Cheer Card ($6)
All the ingredients for a delicious hot cocoa, plus knowing we're supporting a small woman-owned business? Yes, please.
Rifle Paper Co. Twelve Tribes Card ($24 for 8)
With stunning imagery and a hand-sketched aesthetic, this Hanukkah card is one everyone will remember.
George & Viv Holiday Boxed Notecard Set ($28 for 16)
A cute mix-and-match of festive notecards and envelopes brings a smile to our face, and is sure to bring one to every recipient's as well.
Papier Christmas Taxi Card ($24 for 10)
If "Silver Bells" is one of your favorite holiday tunes, this adorable urban landscape card is probably calling your name.
Hustle & Hope It's Lit Christmas Card ($6)
This cheery and colorful take on holiday cards is exactly why we love looking outside of mainstream retailers for our stationery needs.
Anthropologie Christmas At Home Boxed Card Set ($18 for 8)
...but on the other hand, stores like Anthro have a reputation for aesthetic excellence, and this boxed card set is a perfect example of why.
Metropolitan Museum of Art Hanukkah Menorah Holiday Cards ($22 for 15)
Your buying options aren't just trendy stores and independent sellers: The Met offers its own holiday cards, and we're loving this artful menorah stationery.
Rifle Paper Co. Tinsel Tree Card ($24 for 8)
Pro tip: Deck the halls with all the holiday cards you receive each year — or, all the cards you've sent in years past. This colorful pick will look great adorning your mantle.
Everglow Holiday Wish Card ($22 for 8)
Subtle and beautiful, the neutral color scheme of this card is like pampas grass in stationery form.
Jenni Bick Joyous Kwanzaa Holiday Card ($17 for 8)
This bold and modern print is just as warm as the cheer you'll be spreading with this Kwanzaa card.
minted. Woodland Wonderland Holiday Cards ($71 for 25)
We're always fans of designs that involve cute animals doing adorable things.
Solstice Holiday Card ($2)
If you're celebrating the solstice this year, this calming watercolor print showcases the spirit of the season beautifully.
Papier Starry Lights Card ($24 for 10)
Keep things light and bright with a card that'll take recipients' breath away, just like IRL Christmas lights.
Metropolitan Museum of Art Avian Holiday Cards ($22 for 15)
Another gorgeous option from the Met, this holiday design featuring birds, leaves, and a lit-up Christmas tree is for lovers of color only.
minted. Scandinavian Folk Card ($71 for 25)
If you're all about the Scandi holiday decor, we've found the perfect stationery for you and yours.
Rifle Paper Co. Hawthorne Holiday Greeting Card ($24 for 8)
Botanical, muted, and playful, this holiday card is everything you could want in an aesthetic.
Metropolitan Museum of Art Spirit of the Season Holiday Cards ($22 for 15)
Speaking of beautiful aesthetics, it doesn't get much more cottagecore than this adorable woodland card.
Paige & Willow Toast New Year Card ($5)
Cheers to this card, which is perfect for those who are excited to wrap up 2022 and move into the new year with joy.
Paper Culture Woodsy Friends Card ($50 for 50)
More about the fall vibes than the winter ones? Tell your loved ones you're thinking about them with this autumnal-inspired design that flows perfectly into December.
Snowy Owl Christmas Card ($20 for 10)
Another great winter solstice option, this breathtaking, painterly card features a snowy owl under a starry sky.
Paper Culture Fox Winter Scene Card ($13 for 10, was $26)
Frolic through the holiday season with this happy little fox-adorned holiday card.
