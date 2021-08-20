Find Your Dream Home With This Online Dating Advice... Seriously!
House hunting and dating (not to mention job searching) have A LOT in common. From narrowing down the qualities you want in a match (from fixer to forever) to keeping track of endless dates/open houses, the process of finding "the one" is pretty similar across life's milestones. We tapped Hannah Bomze, co-founder and CEO of Casa Blanca, a house-hunting app that works similarly to the dating app Bumble (but for homes and rentals), for tips on how to swipe when searching for the perfect home.
Photo by Ionut Vlad
Be Picky, But Not Too PickyDecide on your non-negotiables (an outdoor space, budget, neighborhood, modern kitchen, etc.) when looking for a home, but be willing to let some things go. "Even when you know what you want, you have to be open to seeing other options," says Bomze. "Remember, you're not the only one checking out the person OR the listing."
Photo by Sonnie Hiles
Have Patience
Looking for a new home or finding the right partner can feel like an unpaid side hustle, but dedicating time to visit open houses on weekends now (or committing to weekly dates) will up your chances of finding more of what you want. "Whether you're dating or attending open houses, you'll need to dedicate more than a few hours to finding your perfect match," says Bomze. "Yes, this includes weekends and nights. Have patience!"
Photo by Hutomo Abrianto
Meet IRL
Before you fall in love online... with your home (which is so easy to do), hold any judgement until you get the vibe of the house in person. "While having the option to sort through matches online is more efficient, you can't seal the deal until you see the real thing for yourself," says Bomze.
Do Your Research
Who *hasn't* Googled a new love interest? "Similarly, when you find a home you like online, don't forget to research the neighborhood, google the building for reviews and ask your agent all the questions you have," says Bomze. Casa Blanca matches you with a local agent who can help with your house-hunting process on and off the app.
Ask questions like: Can you describe the neighborhood? Is it a good school district? Are there any nuisances to be aware of (ie, noisy neighbors, construction planned, etc.). These are all questions you need to ask to be sure you're making an informed decision before taking the leap.
In search of a new home? Find more home searching and decorating advice on Brit + Co's Home page.
All photos from Unsplash.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.