These Mudcloth-Inspired Christmas Stockings Will Rival All Your Old Holiday Decor
Our love affair with mudcloth decor is real. Even during the holiday season we can't get enough of the geometric lines, shapes, dots, and textiles. That's why we're incorporating the trendy pattern into our Christmas decorations. So pack up your mom's old Christmas stockings, because this year's all about the boho-modern holiday vibe.
Materials + Tools
- canvas stockings
- fabric ink or fabric dye
- pointed paintbrush
- ruler
- pencil
And because we love the whole rustic, modern trend, hanging these bbs on a wooden mantel was the obvious choice.
Style yours as desired, whether that's with some greenery or several colorful bottle brush trees.
DIY Production and Styling: Jasmine Whitaker
Photography: Kurt Andre
