Here Are The Golden Globe Nominations Everyone Is Talking About
We're in the throes of the 2022-2023 awards season, and up next in the lineup are the Golden Globes. Falling in between the Emmys and the Oscars, the Golden Globes celebrates both the film and television industries, and also never fails to give us some memorable memes as well. The nominations were just announced on December 12, so keep reading for some of the performances, TV shows, and movies we're most excited about.
\u201cCongratulations to the nominees for Best Musical/Comedy Series\n\n\u2728 Abbott Elementary \n\u2728 The Bear \n\u2728 Hacks\n\u2728 Only Murders in the Building \n\u2728 Wednesday \n\n#GoldenGlobes\u201d— Golden Globe Awards (@Golden Globe Awards) 1670852791
Some of our favorite shows of the year were nominated for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, including Only Murders in the Building, Wednesday, and Abbott Elementary.
\u201cCongratulations to Carey Mulligan on her #GoldenGlobes nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in #SheSaidMovie. https://t.co/smHoNShR2r\u201d— She Said (@She Said) 1670866393
Carey Mulligan and Angela Bassett are both nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (for She Said and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, respectively).
Some of our other favorite actresses were nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, including Margot Robbie for Babylon, Anja Taylor-Joy for The Menu, and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
\u201cJenna Ortega is a first-time #GoldenGlobes nominee\u201d— Film Updates (@Film Updates) 1670854441
As far as television performances go, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, Only Murder's Selena Gomez, and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson all got nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy while Emmy record-breaker Zendaya got nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for Euphoria.
As far as Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy goes, we're excited that Steve Martin and Martin Short (Only Murders) and Donald Glover (Atlanta) were all nominated!
\u201cCongratulations to the nominees for Best Song - Motion Picture\n\n\u2728 "Carolina" - Where The Crawdads Sing\n\u2728 "Ciao Papa" - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio\n\u2728 "Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick\n\u2728 "Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever\n\u2728 "Naatu Naatu" - RRR\n\n#GoldenGlobes\u201d— Golden Globe Awards (@Golden Globe Awards) 1670858958
Movies enchant us with amazing storytelling and beautiful scenery, but also with their music. Taylor Swift's "Carolina," which was featured in Where The Crawdads Sing, Rhianna's "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick have been nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture.
\u201cThe #GoldenGlobe nominees for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:\n\nBlack Bird\nMonster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story\nPam and Tommy\nThe Dropout\nThe White Lotus: Sicily\n\nSee the full list: https://t.co/aP2obUDKSx\u201d— IndieWire (@IndieWire) 1670852993
We'll be talking about White Lotus for a long time, especially since it was nominated for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television. The Dropout (starring Amanda Seyfried) and Pam and Tommy (starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan) were also nominated.
Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus) were nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, while Seyfried, James, and Stan were all nominated for Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
What our your thoughts on these Golden Globes nominations? Did you favorite get snubbed? Let us know on Twitter!
Featured image via Francesca D'Angelo/HBO.
