Lori Gottlieb Teaches Brit + Anj Therapy 101
Lori Gottlieb is a psychotherapist, journalist, and author of the New York Times bestselling book Maybe You Should Talk to Someone. This week, she sits down with Brit and Anj to school them on all things therapy. What are the biggest misconceptions? Who is therapy right for? What should you expect from your first session? And what are the long-term benefits of therapy?
"I think some misconceptions about therapy are that someone is just going to sit there and nod their head or empathize with you or that it is going to be all about the past. And really it's about the present."
When we think of Christmas, we think of gifts. And what's more special than the gift of life (okay, we know that's a little corny, but we're rolling with it)? Whether you just found out you're expecting or are about to pop, the holiday season is the BEST time to share your excitement with loved ones. Sneak a peek at these 25 photos for a little inspiration for a festive baby announcement.
Minted Merriest Occasion Announcement: Share the big news with a foil-pressed announcement that can also serve as your holiday card - win, win! Your shoes can be little Santa booties! Here are more pregnancy announcement ideas from Minted.
Wish List: There's nothing cuter than your child's wishlist with a sibling listed as a gift. (via Blue i Style)
Winter Picnic: Pack up a cozy picnic and use some trendy chalkboard art to share the news. (via Alyssa Rock)
Backlit Bump: Draw attention to your silhouette by backlighting yourself with a glowing Christmas tree. You'll get bonus points if there are gifts under it.
Minted Best Gift Ever Announcement: Shimmery rose gold add a festive flair to this sweet announcement. Belly photo optional!
Family of Snowmen: Don't let all that fresh powder go to waste. Build a family of snowmen and be sure to include any new ones on the way. (via Popcorn and Pandas)
Formal Affair: Leave all the gimmicks behind and strike a pose for a formal portrait. You'll look your best, and the baby will too. (via Emily Egan Photography / Pink Peonies)
Bow Tied Baby: Put a bow on it! Wrap some ribbon around that belly and create a giant gift tag for an adorable announcement. (via J Is for Jones)
Letter Board: Savor your final silent nights and share the news via letter board with sweet holiday trimmings.
Santa Photo: A visit to Santa can serve as a holiday baby announcement for the ultimate #memories.
