“Love Is Blind” Will Air a Full Cast Reunion…LIVE!
For the first time, Love Is Blind will reunite the season four castmates for a *live* reunion on April 16. From their final decisions at the altar to how their lives have changed since cameras stopped rolling, these Seattle natives have a lot of info the public wants to know.
Co-hosts (and IRL spouses) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey announced the news on TODAY, confirming that the reunion will air on Netflix as the media giant experiments with live broadcasting.
All five couples from the show’s dramatic fourth season — Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds and Paul Peden and Micah Lussier — will reunite for the first time to break down all the juicy deets for viewers.
Irina Solomonova’s attendance is still TBH, but fans are hoping for her return. Despite breaking off her *very* brief engagement to Zack, fans have called her out for inappropriate behavior towards other cast members (alongside pods BFF Micah) and using the show for social status rather than love. Irina even posted an apology to social media, but fans aren’t buying it.
Irina…was that an apology, or just words commonly used together in sentences just tossed around as incoherent thoughts? #LoveisBlindS4— stephanie (@stefsswamp) April 1, 2023
Irina’s apology on tiktok makes me laugh bc it’s almost word for word from Micah’s apology— not jaycakes╰(*°▽°*)╯ (@sekacyaj) April 3, 2023
Additionally, ever since a video surfaced of Kwame auditioning for Married at First Sight, fans have certainly questioned his intentions.
\u201cAye Kwame\u2026you gotta explain this one. You been on all the shows looking for a wife \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d #MAFS #LoveIsBlind\u201d— Floss (@Floss) 1680198499
Will Micah and Irina address their mockery of other castmates? Are Marshall and Jackie still together after their explosive fight about their sex life? Is Kwame actually with fan-favorite Chelsea for love? And most importantly – did the country’s favorite couple, Brett and Tiffany, tie the knot?
In an interview with TODAY, Lachey said he and Vanessa have the "same questions" that audiences have, especially about Irina.
"Sometimes they don't realize that everyone is gonna see what you've done. You're on TV! But it's easy to forget that sometimes. I want to hear how she stands by it," he said.
Hopefully we get all the answers and more, but for now we have to wait for our next Love Is Blind fix when the episodes 9-11 drop this Friday, April 7.
