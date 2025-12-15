Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

8 Brand-New Trader Joe’s Items To Stock Up On Before December Ends

​Trader Joe's New Items December 2025
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserDec 15, 2025
Seasoned Trader Joe’s shoppers know that once limited-time items are gone, they’re gone. As December winds down, the grocer’s shelves continue to be packed with brand-new finds that are constantly hyped up by fans – but they likely won’t be sold for long once the season's over. These eight new Trader Joe’s items are especially worth grabbing before the month ends. Check ‘em out!

Scroll on to discover 8 Trader Joe’s new items to stock up on now before they quietly disappear.

English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches

Trader Joe's

English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches

These frozen breakfast sandwiches make the perfect grab-and-go breakfast for when you're craving drive-thru food (but don't necessarily want to pay drive-thru prices).

2 Affogatos Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts

Trader Joe's

2 Affogatos Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts

Trader Joe's just stocked this two-pack of affogato frozen desserts, espresso and all, for a mere $4.49. We'll definitely be stocking up!

Scandinavian Tidings

Trader Joe's

Scandinavian Tidings

Similar to Trader Joe's cult-favorite Scandinavian Swimmers gummy candies, this holiday iteration is packed with shapes like stars, trees, and ornaments to make the month feel extra festive! At just $3.79, this would also make a great stocking stuffer for anyone on your list.

Organic Double Chocolate Batard

Trader Joe's

Organic Double Chocolate Batard

This French loaf is infused with chocolate for a sweet morsel you can easily enjoy alongside some coffee or hot cocoa this season. Find it at TJ's for a limited time for $4.99.

Cold Brew Coffee Black

Trader Joe's

Cold Brew Coffee Black

We can never resist a good black coffee, especially if it comes in a convenient canned form. Trader Joe's all-new version is $1.99 and makes a great mid-day pick-me-up if you don't have time to brew some fresh. TJ's describes its flavor as "bold, yet delightfully smooth."

Buffalo Style Chicken Meatballs

Trader Joe's

Buffalo Style Chicken Meatballs

Ooh! These new chicken meatballs flavored with Buffalo sauce and cheese would be so yummy on a homemade sub sandwich or wrap. They're ready to eat after being air fried for just four minutes and even have 14 grams of protein per serving. Score.

Silver Birch Farms Traditional Carnitas

Trader Joe's

Silver Birch Farms Traditional Carnitas

This heat-and-eat frozen bag of fully-cooked carnitas looks like the ultimate meal prep hack. Everyone say: "Thank you, Trader Joe's!" The meat itself is seared then slow-roasted to keep each bite flavorful. Once you've heated it up, you can throw it into tacos, tortas, enchiladas, quesadillas, and so much more.

Laundry Detergent Sheets Free & Clear

Trader Joe's

Laundry Detergent Sheets Free & Clear

Finally, the latest item to join Trader Joe's home goods lineup: laundry sheets! This $8.99 box comes with 32 sheets made without any extra additives so your laundry experience is seamless and irritant-free. Pick them up today before they're gone.

