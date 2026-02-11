The feeling of popping into Trader Joe’s for your new favorite item just to find it’s gone forever is a special kind of heartbreak. To help you avoid that dreaded experience, I’m constantly on the hunt for the grocer’s latest and greatest finds every month. The best of the best typically boast a “limited-time” tag, which is why I encourage you to try these nine new arrivals that just hit shelves for mid-February as soon as you can.

Trader Joe's collection of new items for February is like a chaotic (but delicious) blend of Valentine’s leftovers and the first hints of spring. I’m personally looking forward to snagging their Black Sesame Mochi that’s back for a very short time alongside some new seafood finds that I know will elevate my weeknight dinners . Oh, yeah – and rumors are floating around that pastel Micro Tote Bags could be on the way. Love.

Take this as your official guide to Trader Joe’s aisles for February 2026. These are the items you need to toss in your red cart before that “out of stock" sign hits your favorite finds.

Trader Joe's Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate Coffee fans are going to want to check out this new vanilla-flavored cold brew concentrate that yields eight cups of bold coffee. It just hit shelves for $8.99 and will instantly make at-home drinks taste gourmet. pair it with my favorite TJ's creamer, the Brown Sugar Non-Dairy Oat Creamer, and your morning routine will be changed forever.

Trader Joe's Organic Sour Apple Cherry Fruit Leather Wrap Joining Trader Joe's lineup of fruit leather wraps this February is the all-new Sour Apple Cherry flavor. Since it delivers a sweet, yet sour effect, it makes the perfect healthier alternative to candy if you're looking to cut out processed sugars (like me!) this year. The real reason this snack is worthy trying is the fact that one is just $0.49.

Trader Joe's Patagonian Scallops Trader Joe's has officially entered the scallop game! This $9.99 bag of frozen Patagonian scallops is super easy to prep for pasta dishes, soups, and beyond – simply thaw them in the fridge or a big bowl of cold water before grilling or pan-searing them. I can't wait to try these with a simple garlic butter sauce for my next at-home date night.

Trader Joe's Smoked Steelhead Trout Another new seafood item at Trader Joe's as of this month is this smoked trout that comes ready to eat. TJ's notes it's "silky and tender" with a subtly smoky flavor that's great for pairing with salads, sammies, or bagels (my personal preference). Given that the pack is just $5.49, I definitely plan on grabbing it ASAP for a deli-tier bagel I can easily make myself.

Trader Joe's Black Sesame Mochi Oh, this one is so good. I grabbed Trader Joe's Black Sesame Mochi after it launched and went viral last year, and it did not disappoint. The only disappointing aspect was that it didn't stay in the freezer aisle year-round. Luckily, February 2026's lineup includes the semi-sweet, umami-forward treat for just $4.99. If you like any of TJ's other mochi flavors, this is a must-try that'll definitely surprise you in the best way. I fear it'll disappear quick, though – run, don't walk!

Trader Joe's Butter Caramel Hard Candies As much as I love me some modern candy innovation (looking at you, Nerds Gummy Clusters), old-fashioned candies like these butter caramels will get me every time. Trader Joe's brand-new treat is selling for $2.79 this month, making for the perfect desk treat or afternoon pick-me-up. TJ's says they're formulated with a touch of salt, too, so they'll feel especially fancy for snack time.

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt Chocolate Chip Muffins I'm honestly surprised that Trader Joe's didn't have a classic chocolate chip muffin until now. I'm a huge fan of their blueberry muffins, so I'm obviously going to pick this four-pack up ASAP to compare their textures and flavors. This new item was spotted in stores at the bakery section for $5.99.

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt Pork Gyoza Potstickers Looks like TJ's is expanding their frozen potsticker lineup... and I'm so here for it. The newcomer for February is none other than pork gyoza. I can already tell I'm going to love them since they're easy to heat up and enjoy with a simple homemade dipping sauce. The fact that the bag goes for just $3.99 is insane, too. My wallet's crying happy tears RN.

@traderjoesobsessed Pastel Micro Tote Bags Trader Joe's hasn't launched pastel Micro Tote Bags just yet, but rumor has it they're on the way to stores very soon. Allegedly available in four colors (pink, purple, green, and blue), each one contains a collapsible shopping bag for carrying last-minute grocery hauls. They're said to sell for $2.99 like the OG Micro Tote. Stay tuned here for updates!

