Watch Josephine Langford And Archie Renaux In This "The Other Zoey" Exclusive Clip
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We're always looking for a fun movie to watch while we prep our Thanksgiving appetizers, and the latest fall movie to hit our screens is The Other Zoey, which you can stream on demand November 10. The movie follows Zoey (Josephine Langford), who's convinced that compatibility is the most important foundation of a relationship. But she has to navigate her expectations, and un-expected emotions, when she realizes she has as much fun with Drew Starkey's spontaneous Zach as she does with Archie Renaux's dependable Miles. Before you watch the film this weekend, here's your first look at Zoey and Miles' first meeting.
Watch Our Exclusive Clip From "The Other Zoey"
It appears that both Zoey and Miles are trying to figure out how to bring science and love together — and whether they can coexist at all. When they get to hear from a respected professor, they're surprised to hear her take on romantic love. Maybe it'll influence their own views 👀.
Lead image via Prime/Brainstorm Media
