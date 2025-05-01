April showers bring...May shows? These series are the perfect way to welcome summer, no matter what kind of stories you love. From coming-of-age love stories to cozy small town TV shows and thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat, you won't be able to get enough of these TV shows.

Here are the best new shows coming in May 2025.

1. The Four Seasons — Stream on Netflix May 1, 2025 Netflix In The Four Seasons, 3 couples (who are also longtime friends) commit to taking one trip for every single season. But everything changes when one couple decides to break up. The Four Seasons stars Tina Fey, Will Forte, Steve Carell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Alan Alda, Ashyln Maddox, Julia Lester, Jacob Buckenmyer, Taylor Ortega, Toby Edward Huss, Tommy Do, Simone Recasner, Chloe Troast, Cole Tristan Murphy, and Jack Gore.

2. Miss Austen — Stream on Prime Video with PBS May 4, 2025 PBS Cassandra Austen is rushing to help her friend Isabella, who's on the verge of losing her home. But no one knows that Cassandra is really there to find a collection of letters with the potential to destroy her sister Jane's reputation. Miss Austen stars Keeley Hawes, Rose Leslie, Patsy Ferran, and Synnøve Karlsen.

3. Forever — Stream on Netflix May 8, 2025 Netflix New Netflix show Forever follows Keisha and Justin, who have to figure out who they are as individuals as their relationship evolves. Forever stars Love Simone, Michael Cooper, Jr., Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Lawrence Winans III, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Niles Fitch, Paigion Walker, and E'myri Crutchfield.

4. Poker Face Season 2 — Stream on Peacock May 8, 2025 Peacock In Poker Face season 2, Charlie's on the road and every stop brings wild encounters and even wilder crimes she has to solve. Poker Face season 2 stars Natasha Lyonne, Adrienne C. Moore, Alia Shawkat, Awkwafina, Ben Marshall, B.J. Novak, Carol Kane, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Corey Hawkins, Cynthia Erivo, David Alan Grier, David Krumholtz, Davionte “GaTa” Ganter, Ego Nwodim, Gaby Hoffmann, Geraldine Viswanathan, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, John Cho, John Mulaney, Justin Theroux, Kathrine Narducci, Katie Holmes, Kevin Corrigan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Tom, Lili Taylor, Margo Martindale, Melanie Lynskey, Natasha Leggero, Patti Harrison, Rhea Perlman, Richard Kind, Sam Richardson, Sherry Cola, Simon Helberg, Simon Rex, and Taylor Schilling.

5. Vanderpump Villa Season 2 — Stream on Hulu May 8, 2025 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Lisa Vanderpump is back with more drama and she's saying ciao! to France as the show moves to Italy — and a 12th-century castle known as Castello Rosato. Vanderpump Villa stars Stassi Schroeder, Anthony, Marciano, Grace, Hannah, Andre, Gabriella, Tyler, Ashley, Hagen, Lexee, Dominic, Tyler, Alyssa, Bridget, Aidan, Sianna, Siadi, Sher, and Sam.

6. Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 — Watch on The CW May 14, 2025 CTV/Bell Media It's finally time to go back to the Crossing! Season 3 of Sullivan's Crossing follows Maggie and the rest of the community in the aftermath of that insane fire. And there's sure to be even more drama in the new episodes. Sullivan's Crossing season 3 stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, and Scott Patterson.

7. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 — Stream on Hulu May 15, 2025 Disney/Fred Hayes We're getting more mom-dram this month thanks to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 — and the round-table discussion happening in Las Vegas after the show drops. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Layla Taylor.

8. Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 — Stream on Hulu May 21, 2025 Disney/Reiner Bajo Nine Perfect Strangers might be giving White Lotus, but this season is all snow, no sand. This time around, Masha is bringing a new set of strangers to the Austrian Alps for some alleged healing...but the longer they stay, the more they wonder if healing is actually happening. Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 stars Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong, and Aras Aydin.

9. Sirens — Stream on Netflix May 22, 2025 Netflix But if you are craving a beachy setting, then Sirens is for you! This Netflix show follows Devon, who sets out to rescue her sister Simone from a very weird relationship with her boss Michaela. But Michaela is much more of an opponent than she expected. Sirens stars Meghann Fahy, Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton, Bill Camp, Felix Solis, Josh Segarra, Trevor Salter, Britne Oldford, Lauren Weedman, Jenn Lyon, Erin Neufer, and Emily Borromeo.

10. The Better Sister — Stream on Prime Video May 29, 2025 Prime Video If you thought you had sister drama, wait until you tune into The Better Sister, which follows Chloe and Nicky who were both married to the same man (at different times obvi) before his murder brings them back together. The Better Sister stars Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks, Lorraine Toussaint, Matthew Modine, Kim Dickens, Bobby Naderi, Gloria Reuben, Maxwell Acee Donovan, and Gabriel Sloyer.

11. And Just Like That… Season 3 — Stream on Max May 29, 2025 Max And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw and the gals are back. I wonder how many times she'll talk about Big this season? And Just Like That… season 3 stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and John Corbett.

