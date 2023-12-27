17 Glimmering New Years Nails That'll Have You Party-Ready
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
That holiday party you've been waiting for is finally happening this weekend, but your outfit needs one more finishing touch — glimmering New Year's nails. I'm talking about all the gems, glitter and chrome you can stand! This is the time to let your nails and your holiday dresses do the talking as you ring in 2024. I mean, what better way to celebrate navigating another year than surrounding yourself with shimmer that reminds you of a modern day disco?
To help you narrow down your options, here are 17 New Year's nails that'll have you party-ready.
Image via Instagram / @peachinails
Glitter Star Nails
Shine bright like the stars in the sky with this gold glitter set. They're perfectly understated and will match any New Year's Eve outfit you have in mind.
Image via OPI
OPI Angels Flight to Starry Nights
These New Year's nails will glisten even in the dimly lit club you and your girls are planning to spend NYE in.
Image via Instagram / @gelsbybry
Silver Gift Wrap Nails
The new year is technically a gift, so why not let your nails represent that?
Image via Instagram / @melous_nails
Glitter French Manicure Nails
French manicures are always a safe bet when you don't know what design to get. Instead of the traditional white and nude look, tell you nail tech to add large flecks of glitter instead.
Image via Instagram / @vivianmariewong
Pink Champagne Kisses
Is it just us or do these nails make you think of pretty pink cocktails?
Image via Instagram / @tamaminails
Pink Midnight Star Nails
Keep the star theme going with these pink New Year's nails.
Image via Olive & June
Exclamation Point Long-Lasting Nail Polish
If there's one thing Olive and June are going to do, it's make sure your nails are festive no matter what holiday you're celebrating.
Image via ella + mila
ella + mila Dream Nail Polish Collection in Multicolored
We love when glitter nail polish coats our nails evenly. Kudos to elle + mila for creating one that'll rival any cocktail recipes on your favorite bar's menu.
Image via ILNP
Red Wine Nails
Maybe it's glitter or chrome. Maybe it's both. Whatever the case, this magnetic polish will have you ready to paint the town red.
Chrome New Years Nails
Image via Olive & June
Mirror Chrome Glue Press-On Nails
Match your nails with your shimmering silver heels.
Image via Instagram / @her.nailsbyjas
Pearl Chrome Bridgerton Nails
This nail set will have you ready to party and dine like the ton.
Image via lakur
Wine Metallic Nails
Your New Year's nails will pair nicely with the glass of red wine you'll be nursing throughout the night.
Image via Manicurist
Manicurist Utopia Nails
Better yet, we think you can go a shade lighter with Manicurist's nail polish.
Image via Instagram / @aprilnails.etc
Disco Chrome
Match the glitter disco ball at your upcoming NYE's party with this silver chrome nail set.
Image via Chillhouse
Chillhouse Chill at the Disco
If you want to add something extra to your disco chrome nails, opt for Chillhouse's chrome press-on nails.
Image via KISS
KISS Majestic High End Press-On Nails
These majestic press-on nails are great for the girl who doesn't want to commit to a glimmering nail set.
Image via Essie
Essie Expressie Vegan Quick-Dry Nail Polish
Let the rest of your outfit speak volumes while keeping your nails simple.
