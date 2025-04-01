Don't ask us to choose between our love for polka dots or leopard printunless you want us to curl up in the fetal position for two seconds. In all fairness, we think it's time to give moodier styles a break in favor of something lighthearted, so we're okay with focusing on the classic black and white colorway! If you're ready to sashay in this print during spring, we've got the prettiest pieces you should be wearing.

From tops to swimsuits, scroll to see the best polka dot pieces we've bookmarked!

The Best Polka Dot Tops Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Short-Sleeve Tie-Front Top Not only are polka dots popular, but tie-front tops are also trending! Putting both together has to be the work of a marketing genius who knows we're looking for the least complicated tops to wear during spring.

LOFT LOFT Dotted Everyday Relaxed Shirt If you'll be logging more hours at work and want to participate in this trend, LOFT's relaxed polka dot shirt help you avoid FOMO. It's lightweight and breathable, so you won't have to worry about sweat stains ruining your business casual OOTD.

Old Navy Old Navy V-Neck Button-Down Crepe Top Give your crew neck tops a break and reach for Old Navy's take on polka dots. Though it's hard to tell, they're actually navy instead of black so you can almost treat it like a neutral that pairs well with a bright red or butter yellow bag!

Revolve MAJORELLE Joy Bodysuit Have dinner plans with your girls or that sexy guy you bumped into at Trader Joe's? We suggest you wear this off-shoulder polk dot bodysuit that shows the right amount of skin. Think of it as a peek-a-boo piece that gives you the freedom to add your favorite fragrances near your neck without ruining your top.

ELOQUII ELOQUII Satin Bubble Top Say yes to that party invite you just received because we've found the most breathtaking top for you to wear! This satin bubble top feels as flirty as it looks and is guaranteed to have all eyes on you most of the night. P.S. Don't be surprised if you get a hot stranger's number while wearing this!



Ashley Stewart Ashley Stewart Polka Dot Poplin Blouse If you need another workwear top that aligns with the polka dot trend, reach for Ashley's Stewart's poplin design. It features elasticized cuffs that sit perfectly on the wrist and the overall top has enough stretch in it to keep you comfortable all day.

The Best Mini Polka Dot Dresses The Reformation The Reformation x Devon Lee Carlson Cher Dress In need of a cute, but uncomplicated spring dress? Reach for this mini polka dot dress that can be worn with flats or sneakers. Besides being pretty, it's also made of organic cotton, lyocell, and other fabrics that cut back on waste. P.S. Of course it's possible to be stylish and sustainable!

ASOS Ghospell Ruched Asymmetric Polka Dot Mini Dress Where are you going to wear this mini dress? The choice is yours, but we have a few solo date ideas geared towards inspiring you to romanticize your life. If you want our honest opinion, we think it's the perfect dress to wear to an art gallery followed by dinner at your favorite restaurant.

Hollister Hollister Crepe Mini Dress Not a fan of a brown or deep tan polka dot piece? We understand which is why we came prepared with Hollister's mini dress. All you need is a slightly oversized denim jacket, a pair of Adidas Samba, and your favorite clutch.

The Best Midi Polka Dot Dresses Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Women's Dipped-Waist Midi Dress Slip into a similar, yet longer version of the above mini dress if you're worried about the back of what you're wearing rising up every time you sit or bend over. You'll be saved from accidental exposures should the wind decide to blow strongly the day you decide to wear something that has a shorter hemline.

ASTR The Label ASTR The Label Eirene Polka Dot Midi Dress Do we spell wedding bells for someone you know? It's only right you wear this polka dot midi dress that has a lace bodice and shoulder straps. It won't take away from the bride's gorgeous gown, but you'll nice and stylish!

Lulu's Lulu's Black Polka Dot Satin Midi Dress On the contrary, this contrasting polk dot dress is another great date night option. Though it seems simple, we know that your outfits don't always have to be over-the-top. Just slide into a great pair of black heels and grab a clutch that has a black strap or gold hardware clasp on it!

The Best Maxi Polka Dot Dresses Pretty Little Thing Pretty Little Thing White Polka Dot Corseted Dress We can totally imagine someone taking their proposal pictures in this polka dot corseted dress! It's more structured than most bandeau tops, so your "girls" won't spill out when you bend over slightly to pretend you're fixing your shoe in your pictures!

Princess Polly Princess Polly Marguerite Halter Maxi Dress You don't need a reason to wear a polka dot maxi dress during vacation, so we won't give you one. The only thing we'll say is you'll be able to adjust the halter so that it doesn't unravel at the worst possible moment.

Reformation Reformation Naira Dress Someone may look at this dress and worry it'll make them look like a "trad wife," but not all traditions are bad. You can pretend you're living in a modern version of Breakfast at Tiffany's whenever you wear it because you are the main character.

The Best Polka Dot Swimsuits Club L London Club L London Sheer Bliss Black Polka Dot Swimsuit This has retro Betty Boop all over it! From the perfect polka dot print to the organza shoulder ties, we just know you're going to enjoy wearing this. It doesn't matter if you're taking a dip in the ocean or in your own background, we know you'll look amazing in this.

For Love & Lemons For Love & Lemons Denim Dot One Piece Swimsuit While you're at it, give this denim polka dot swimsuit a chance. It's equally as gorgeous as the above option and exudes the kind of "vintage" appeal that someone is bound to appreciate.

J. Crew

J. Crew Gemma Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Take the biggest risk ever and wear this bandeau one-piece swimsuit. The polk dots are slightly bigger, but it works because they give the illusion of a longer torso if you don't have one. Plus, you'll look similar to the 1950s swim Barbie!

