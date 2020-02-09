President's Day 2020 Mattress Sales You Won't Want to Sleep On
We spend about a third of our lives sleeping, so there's no point in being uncomfortable during the night. And whether you're looking to replace the lumpy mattress you've had since college or you want to try out a memory foam version, now's your chance: President's Day has become one of the best times of the year to get great deals on new mattresses. Ahead are some great deals to help you upgrade your bed and get the beauty rest you deserve.
Avocado Mattress
Avocado: From now until February 24, get various deals such as:
- Save $200 on every mattress with code FLAG200
- Save $150 on a bed frame with mattress with code BD150
- Save $100 on alpaca toppers with code ALPACA100
- Get two free pillows with a mattress purchase with code 2FREEPILLOWS
It's never been easier to live (and sleep) green: Avocado mattresses are handmade in Los Angeles with non-toxic, 100 percent organic materials, and there's even a PETA-approved, vegan mattress that's made without wool. The company is the only mattress brand to achieve net zero carbon emissions across their operations and also donates one percent of revenues to 1% for the Planet.
Bear
Bear: From now until February 25, get up to 20 percent off mattresses plus two free cloud pillows with a mattress or bundle purchase.
Bear's medium to medium-firm mattresses are made with Celliant technology, which converts the body's natural energy into infrared light that's emitted back into the body and can result in more restful sleep and recovery. There are three different mattresses: memory foam, copper-infused foam, and a foam and coil hybrid.
Boll & Branch
Boll & Branch: From 2/15 – 2/18, get 20 percent off mattresses and solid hemmed sheets with code PRESIDENTS20.
Boll & Branch's medium-firm mattress is ethically made from all-natural, non-toxic materials including a wool-poly blend and natural latex (instead of foam). The mattress has soft coils for support and comfort.
Casper
Casper: From now until February 17, get 10 percent off any order with a mattress
Casper was the OG mattress-in-a-box brand, and they've since expanded to other sleep-friendly products like pillows, weighted blankets, bed frames, and lights. There are three types of mattresses that come in six different sizes and in all-foam or foam + spring hybrid versions. All mattresses come with a 100-night, risk-free trial and 10-year warranty.
DreamCloud
DreamCloud: From now until February 24, get $200 off mattresses
DreamCloud's luxury hybrid mattresses have six layers of softness and support, including a quilted euro top, gel memory foam, and high-density foam. Plus, they all have 365-night trials and lifetime warranties.
Leesa
Leesa: Get up to $400 off any mattress + $200 off bedding.
Leesa mattresses have a cooling top foam and a two-inch memory foam layer (two hybrid versions also have springs). For every 10 mattresses sold, one is donated, and the company works with various organizations to support families and children in need.
Molecule
Molecule: From now until February 20, get 20 percent off sitewide.
Molecule's two mattresses are designed to maximize sleep and recovery — they have cooling covers and several layers that provide responsive support and consistent airflow. Athletes like Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, and Russell Wilson are all fans.
Nectar
Nectar: From now until February 24, get $100 off mattresses
Nectar has two mattress options: a premium memory foam option and a lush mattress, which has 12" of layers and a cooling cover. All mattresses have a risk-free, 365-night home trial.
Nest Bedding
Nest Bedding: From now through February 18, get $300 off select mattresses and save an additional $200 on bundles.
Nest Bedding offers many mattress options, including ones made with memory foam, latex, or a hybrid latex. There are eco-friendly, organic, and children's mattresses as well.
Purple
Purple: From now until February 25, various deals on mattresses and bundles for a savings up to $350:
- $150 off Purple Hybrid Premier
- $125 off Purple Hybrid
- $100 off The Purple Mattress ($50 off Twin and Twin XL)
- $200 off 2 Harmony Pillows, Sheets, and Mattress Protector
- $150 off 1 Harmony Pillow, Sheets, and Mattress Protector or $150 off 2 Plush Pillows, Sheets, and Mattress Protector
Purple mattresses are made using a patented grid technology (vs. memory foam) to provide support and air flow throughout the night. There are also pillows (using similar grid technology), bedding, bed frames, and more.
Temper-Pedic
Temper-Pedic: From now until February 24, save up to $500 on select mattress sets.
There are six different Temper-Pedic mattresses that have various levels of support and cooling technology features. All mattresses are made with a material originally developed by NASA to absorb the g-force of shuttle launches, and they have a 90-night trial, 10-year warranty, and come with white glove delivery.
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle: From now until February 24, get $175 off any size Mint or Hybrid mattress.
Tuft & Needle has three mattress options with multi-layers of support and breathable covers, all with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty. The company has makes bed frames, dog beds, and bedding.
Walmart
Walmart: Now through April 1, various mattress deals, including:
Wayfair
Wayfair: From now until February 24, get up to 65 percent off mattresses and get bedding basics starting at $25.
Mattress Markdowns including:
