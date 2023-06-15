'Project Runway' Season 20 Premiered This Week — Here's What You Can Expect
As someone who's always been interested in fashion design, Project Runway is a must-watch for me. Seeing fabulous rolls of fabric and bright patterns become articles of clothing deepened my love — okay, obsession — with fashion. Also, lest we not forget the electric energy former hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn brought to the show!
But, now that season 20 of Project Runway is underway, the anticipation is real! I'm excited to see how much the show's format and its contestants have evolved...especially since this whole season is full of former Allstar cast members! Here's everything we know about this upcoming season of Project Runway.
Will there be new judges on this season of 'Project Runway'?
Nope! Elaine Welteroth (author and fashion icon), Nina Garcia (EIC of Elle Magazine), and Brandon Maxwell (esteemed fashion designer) are all slated to return as judges. We expect to see tons of witty and insightful banter from this trio.
Who are the guests judges that'll appear on 'Project Runway' this season?
Project Runway wouldn't be complete without guest judges coming to the stage to shake things up and this season doesn't disappoint. Viewers will see everyone from Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone to actor/singer Billy Porter give their commentary on designs.
Who are the contestants on 'Project Runway' Season 20?
There are 14 contestants from prior seasons who are ready to show the design world what they've got. In no particular order, viewers will see:
- Laurence Basse
- Brittany Allen
- Jonathan "Kayne" Gillaspie
- Kara Saun
- Hester Sunshine
- Nora Caliguri Pagel
- Korto Momolu
- Viktor Luna
- Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste
- Fabio Costa
- Anna Yinan Zhou
- Rami Kashou
- Mila Hermanovski
- Bishme Cromartie
What can viewers expect from 'Project Runway' this season?
This season is all about the top designers from prior seasons competing to be crowned the best designer. However, there could be a few unexpected twists that test their resolve.
Get A Sneak Peak Of 'Project Runway' Here!
