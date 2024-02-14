The Latest News On Reese Witherspoon's Romantic Comedy Movie
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you're a fan of SNL and romantic movies, then I wholeheartedly recommend Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld — and Reese Witherspoon does too! The actress and mother added the book to Reese's Book Club before announcing it would be one of the titles Hello Sunshine is turning into a movie. I needed all the info *immediately*, so I gathered the answers to your most important FAQ's in one place. Keep reading for all the details on the new Romantic Comedy movie!
What's the Romantic Comedy movie about?
Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld is about Sally, a sketch writer on the very-similar-to-SNL comedy show The Night Owls who's all but given up on love. When her friend Danny begins dating gorgeous actress Annabel, Sally decides to channel her cynicism into a new sketch, The Danny Horst Rule, inspired by her belief that while hot women will date average-looking guys, the reverse would never happen. That is, until The Night Owls books Noah Brewster as their host and musical guest, and he starts putting Sally's rule to the test.
Is Reese Witherspoon involved with the Romantic Comedy movie?
Yes, Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine (along with New Line Cinema) is bringing the Romantic Comedy movie to life! Jordan Weiss and Dan Brier (who are behind Sweethearts and Dollface) are penning the screenplay.
Who's in the Romantic Comedy cast?
We don't have an official Romantic Comedy cast list but I have a few ideas! I literally just fancasted Ayo Edebiri in a Paul Mescal rom-com last week, so right out of the gate I'm going to pitch this combo. Can you imagine the two of them as a witty writer musician power couple? Because I definitely can. Plus, Ayo Edebiri has the acting and comedy chops to pull of Sally IMO (even if she's younger than the book character's age...)
Another actress we've seen play a funny writer before is Zoey Deutch (Set It Up fans rise!), but I also think Dakota Johnson would do incredible. She gave Please Don't Destroy a run for their money in a recent SNL sketch, and we'll get to see her flex her rom-com muscles in the upcoming Materalists! As far as Noah fancasts go, can Andrew Garfield or Dev Patel sing? 👀
When is the Romantic Comedy movie coming out?
Since the film just got announced, we have quite a way to go before we see it on the big screen. I'm expecting Romantic Comedy to have a 2025 or 2026 release date!
Is the book Romantic Comedy about SNL?
Romantic Comedy isn't explicitly about SNL, but the setting of the book is very similar to the real-life sketch comedy show. I filtered what was happening in the book through my understanding of Saturday Night Live and it helped me both better understand how the show runs *and* gave me more of an emotional connection to the book!
Do Sally and Noah end up together in romantic comedy?
Could you call a book Romantic Comedy if its two leads didn't end up together? In short, yes, Sally and Noah do end up together at the end of Romantic Comedy. After a classic misunderstanding that keeps them from talking and a (spoiler!!) time jump to post-COVID NYC, Sally and Noah reconnect and admit their love for each other. Awww.
Are you excited for the new Romantic Comedy movie? Who's your dream cast? Check out our Facebook for more movie news!
