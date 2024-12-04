Good News Swifties! Taylor Swift Already "Really Wants To Do" More Concerts After The Eras Tour.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Eras Tour is the gift that keeps on giving. Taylor Swift has been on tour since March 2023, giving us surprise songs, friendship bracelet opportunities, and a plethora of celebrity guests, and we were hoping she'd extend her concert schedule even farther. I have personally been wondering if we’ll live in Eras Tour Land until we get TS12 (after all, there IS enough space on the merch for one more era) and Taylor herself just weighed in on the rumors.
Here's everything you need to know about the end of the Eras Tour — and when we'll see Taylor Swift on tour again.
Is the Eras tour going into 2025?
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
It looks like we won't be getting a third summer of girlhood because Taylor Swift announced on June 13 that the Eras Tour will officially end in December 2024.
"This is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December," Taylor said before her 10-minute performance of "All Too Well" (via USA Today). "This tour has really become my entire life, it's taken over everything, like I think I once had hobbies. All I do when I'm not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear."
"You have done so much to be with us," she continues. "You've made plans so far in advance. You planned what you were going to wear. You memorized lyrics. You got yourself here. You figured out parking. You figured out transportation, and I want spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in that moment and being here with you, and just know I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this show reaches triple digits in shows. So thank you!"
Will Taylor Swift ever tour again?
Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co
But good news for concert lovers! Taylor is reportedly already ready to do a new concert tour. “She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again,” a source tells Us Weekly. “She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her." But, "things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis. She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”
I'm always down to go to a new Taylor Swift concert!
What cities is Taylor Swift bringing the Eras Tour to?
Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co
I'd love to see her visit Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., and all the other cities she hasn't visited yet! Maybe on the next tour :').
Is The Eras Tour ending with TS12?
Taylor Swift/UMG
My personal theory is that Taylor Swift might just announce TS12 this weekend when the tour ends. The Tortured Poets Department and her supposed upcoming album seem to be part of a countdown, and since there's space on the Eras Tour merch for one more era after TTPD, I feel like we could get ANOTHER new album and set before Taylor's tour ends.
Where do you want Taylor Swift to bring the Eras Tour? Check out The Eras Tour Concert Film Is Now Streaming! to see how to watch the concert from the comfort of your couch.
This post has been updated.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!