6 Hacks That Will Help You Save Money Every Time You're A Bridesmaid
Tip 1: Pull From Your Closet When You Can
Before you start surfing the internet for the newest wedding trends, see what you have in your closet first, especially if you already have some options that will go with the wedding's color palette. Does the style of your nude heels complement your dress? Can you borrow a statement necklace from your friend instead of buying a new one? Pulling from your friend's, your sister's, or your own closet is a foolproof way to save money.
Tip 2: Choose Neutral Accessories
If you do need to do some shopping, choosing neutral accessories is a great way to make sure that you can wear them again. Even if the jewelry or hair accessories you pick feel too fancy for everyday wear, you can wear them the next time you're a bridesmaid.
Neutral Bridesmaid Accessory Ideas:
- Jewelry that's all gold or silver, so you won't have to worry about matching to a color later on
- Jackets or wraps
- Purses or clutches. Details that stick to the neutral palette, like tortoiseshell, make things more fun
- Shoes
Tip 3: Do Your Own Hair And Makeup
Ask the bride if she plans for you and the bridesmaids to get your hair and makeup done together. If not, consider doing it yourself instead of having it done professionally. This crown braid was surprisingly easy! Start practicing your pre-Raphaelite curls, or check out the rest of 2022's hair trends.
In addition to saving you money, there are a few benefits to doing your own beauty the day of the wedding. You know what eyeshadow shades or product applications look the best on your face (I am not a fan of contour), and how your hair might react to the weather (my hair falls stick straight when it's humid outside).
Tip 4: Cut Out Alcohol
There's a good chance you're going to eat out a lot during the wedding weekend. To cut down on your bill, cut down on your alcohol consumption. There are so many tasty summer mocktails these days that you won't feel left out! Plus you won't get dehydrated or have any hangovers. It's a win-win-win.
Tip 5: Pick A Bridesmaid Dress That You Can Wear Again
For the wedding I'm in this year, the bride decided that each bridesmaid could choose her own dress. I ended up going with a dress that was a bit more expensive than the other options. It might have cost me a little more than the other weddings I was in, but it's gorgeous and I am definitely going to be able to wear it to future parties or galas after I move this summer.
Tip 6: Budget For Everything, Then Stick To It
My wedding festivities aren't until later this year, but I have already started saving for them! Putting away a smaller amount of money every month means that when the wedding comes, I know how much I have and I won't feel guilty spending it. The last thing I want to do is blow a ton of money when the time comes, and then not be able to afford to have fun once I get back home.
The other half of making a budget is actually sticking to it. Go for more affordable menu options, or take the initiative to opt out of something if you need to.
