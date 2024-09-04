Surprise! 'Only Murders In The Building' Already Got Renewed For Season 5.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We only have two episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 4 so far — meaning Sazz's murderer is still on the loose — and Hulu has already renewed the series for season 5! I'm so excited that the show breaks a recent pattern of cancelling shows after the third or fourth season, giving us more time with our favorite characters, and I'm not the only one.
"Here we go again… my favorite set family. I’m coming home!" Selena Gomez says in an Instagram post, while the official Only Murders account made their own post, saying, "We had our lawyers call business affairs. Turned the 4 into a 5. #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding is coming back for Season 5!!" Here's everything you need to know about the new season, coming to Hulu soon.
Will there be an Only Murders in the Building season 5?
Yes, Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for season 5! On September 4, Variety confirmed the next installment will have 10 episodes, just like the seasons before it. The latest season premiered on Hulu August 27, and will last until October 29 (just in time to try out an Only Murders Halloween costume!)
Just like the season 3 ending set up season 4, we'll have to wait for the October finale to figure out what kind of mayhem Mabel, Oliver, and Charles will get into next season. "We hope you like it!" Selena Gomez says in the Only Murders in the Building account's announcement, while Martin Short adds, "How exciting is that?"
"We're so exciting to be coming back," Steve Martin says. We're excited too!!
When is Only Murders in the Building season 5 coming out?
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Release Date
Considering we've had a new season over the last four years (with season 1 in 2021, season 2 in 2022, season 3 in 2023, and season 4 in 2024), we're expecting to see season 5 in 2025. Stay tuned for the official Only Murders in the Building season 5 release date.
Who's in Only Murders in the Building season 5?
Eric McCandless/Disney
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Cast
The cast of Only Murders in the Building includes Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin. Season 3 featured Ashley Park, Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, and Jesse Williams, while season 4 stars Streep, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Kumail Nanjiani, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, Lilian Rebelo, and Molly Shannon.
"I am so grateful that I have been surrounded by human beings that make me better, challenge me, remind me day after day that every moment is a gift," Selena Gomez says about working with Martin and Short. "That’s my pure joy. I thank god for the era I’m in. It’s been the best yet."
Check back here for the latest Only Murders in the Building season 5 news and watch new episodes on Hulu every Tuesday.
Lead image via Patrick Harbron/Hulu
