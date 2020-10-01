Last Call Y'all ⏰ One Day Left to Register for Selfmade!
Woohoo! Selfmade starts on Monday which means you have 36 hours left to register.
It's time to make a difference in your life and in your business. If you're not joining us this session, let me ask you, what is stopping you? Selfmade is the foundation you need to grow the life you're dreaming about. Besides, you'll be joining a rad community of supportive female founders. I firmly believe there's never been a better time to create the business of your dreams than right now. Ready to join us in Selfmade?
Reminder, if you sign up for Selfmade you will also get:
- 1:1 sessions with dedicated coaches as well as me + Anj during the 10 weeks
- A Selfmade tee and necklace!
- 50% off a Cobalt package ($1500 value) to invent any new product you can dream up
- Dozens of discounts and other free goodies from our guest teachers
One of the most unique parts of the Selfmade course is the access to our guest teachers. I'm bringing in the CREAM OF THE CROP, y'all! Here's the full list:
Bozoma Saint John: Global CMO, Netflix
Julia Hartz: Co-founder and CEO, Eventbrite
Joy Cho: Founder + Creative Director, Oh Joy
Eunice + Sabrina Moyle: Co-founders, Hello!Lucky
Tina Sharkey: Entrepreneur, Investor, Board Member, Former; Co-founder Brandless Sherpa Foundry, CEO BabyCenter
Lauren Maillian: CEO, digitalundivided
Majo Molfino: Author + Coach
Autumn Adeigbo: Founder, Autumn Adeigbo Designs
Hayley Barna: Partner, First Round Capital; Co-founder, Birchbox
Shiza Shahid: Co-founder + CEO, Our Place; Former CEO, Malala Fund
Elle Shelley: Founder + CEO, Cobalt
Plus, we have special guests joining for specific breakout sessions related to Legal, PR, Sales/Presentation skills and more!
So act now and jump on into something that will change the trajectory of your life. I can't wait to be there to see it.
