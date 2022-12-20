15 Winter Wedding Guest Dresses For Any Dress Code
Since peak wedding season falls around summer and early fall, that winter wedding invite you received may be throwing you for a loop – especially in deciding what to wear. We know you'll want to be comfortable in the cold, but also be dressed appropriately. But fear not – you don’t always have to sacrifice style for the sake of bearing colder temperatures. There are plenty of dress options to choose from for any wedding. Plus, dressing for the weather can be a fun opportunity to accessorize an ordinary wedding guest outfit with tights, ribbons and coats! Double check the dress code on the invitation and get ready to have the best time.
When looking for a winter dress as a wedding guest, you'll want to reach for longer sleeves and hems, deeper colors, and heavier materials. Rich velvet textures are a go-to for guest attire this season, but silky satins and dark floral patterns are just as good a fit. We’ve gathered a handful of winter wedding guest dresses that are sure to get you all the compliments.
For A More Formal Winter Event
For formal, black-tie weddings, search for dresses with a longer cut. This will make sure you fit right in with the established dress code, as well as keep you warm in the winter temps. Here are a few we think are great options!
Jenny Yoo Ryland Velvet Maxi Dress ($295)
This gorgeous red velvet will be a head-turner, plus it's super comfortable with long sleeves that will keep you nice and warm during the ceremony.
Reformation Gatsby Dress ($498)
This deep-v dress boasts a beautiful deep green color and will definitely keep you warm.
Jenny Yoo Mara Velvet Maxi Dress ($290)
Pair this velvet number with a fuzzy coat to keep warm.
BHLDN Dylan Satin Charmeuse Dress ($248)
We love the asymmetrical cut on this style because it keeps things interesting. Although your arms won't be covered in this dress, this pick would look stunning with a light shawl or formal cardigan.
Reformation Westerly Velvet Dress ($398)
We have to swoon over the stunning bow details on the shoulders of this dress. They add a perfect feminine touch to the style as well as some coverage. Pair this dress with metallic accessories for the ultimate winter wedding look!
For the Casual Winter Wedding
If your winter wedding invite calls for a more laid-back dress code, consider more casual necklines and a looser fit. Here are a few amazing options for your outfit.
ASOS Midi Dress with Linear Yoke Embellishment ($135)
This dress has the perfect amount of dazzle that won't distract from the bride's lovely look.
Black Halo Ruched Asymmetrical Dress ($325)
This dress provides the perfect amount of coverage for winter weather, but still manages to be super cute with the cutout in the front and the asymmetrical skirt.
Reformation Sigmund Dress ($248)
We think square necklines are always gorgeous, and this style is no exception. Accessorize this black wedding guest dress with some cute pumps and an embroidered purse, and you're ready to go!
ASTR The Label Floral Ruched Bust Long Sleeve Midi Dress ($99+)
When we think of wedding florals, summer styles are what usually come to mind. The brighter colors mixed in atop a brown tone make this dress a great neutral floral option for the winter.
ASOS Button Through Ruched Waist Pleated Midi Dress ($79)
This pleated dress may be reminiscent of Christmas, but it's also perfect to style for a winter wedding. The metallic details keep things interesting and the color is an astounding match for the season.
ASTR The Label Gracie Long Sleeve Cutout Satin Midi Dress ($128+)
Ruched sleeves draw the eye to the elegant details in this comfy dress.
Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress ($170)
The deep hues on this dress are stunning for a winter wedding. We adore the casual-leaning fit as well.
BHLDN Cali Satin Charmeuse Midi Dress ($168)
Style this go-to basic dress with a warm coat, tights and your fave booties!
