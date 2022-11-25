50 Of The Best Gifts From Indie and Small Businesses
If you’re anything like me, you avoid hectic, crowded, people-y situations like it’s an Olympic sport. That’s exactly how I view the Black Friday buzz. Though the deals are exceptional, I’d rather just stay home reveling in the greatness of my lingering Thanksgiving food coma and prepping for an even better event: Small Business Saturday.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving is reserved for supporting local and small businesses, which is something we love to do year-round here at B+C. #ShopSmall gives you the opportunity to not only get unique gifts for yourself or loved ones (that you can’t find at department stores), but to also support local owners pursuing their dreams. We’ve rounded up some amazing gifts from small businesses across the web for you to explore this year. Now that Thanksgiving’s over, it's time to relax with a festive cocktail in hand. Get ready to scroll for the best gifts from small businesses.
Amy Heitman Check Check Wrap ($4+)
Wrap your Christmas haul in style.
Pezel Puzzles Sugar Daddy 1000 Piece Puzzle ($32)
Puzzles are the perfect gift for homebodies.
Lobos Earrings Groovy Brass Earrings ($18)
Sporting fun earrings always manifests the utmost confidence.
Kira Cyan Frog Holiday Card ($6)
The cutest card to accompany gifts.
Cori Rose White Matisse Circle Earrings ($22)
This pair is complementary to anyone's style.
Christine My Linh Catching Stars On The Moon Pin ($11+)
Garnish your fave tote bag with some cute pins like this one.
Bezalel And Company Bespoke Abalone Square Ring ($38)
One-of-a-kind? We're sold.
Already Mine Magical Pink Wallet ($180)
Manifest your 2023 financial goals and start with this gorgeous wallet.
Go Easy Delta 9 Gummies ($35)
Take some time to relax before the New Year with Go Easy's gummies.
The Ponnery Boba Milk Tea Earrings ($40)
BRB, on a boba run.
I See You Wellness Detox + Purify Bath Salts ($18)
You can never go wrong with gifting some self-care to your well-deserving fam and friends!
Mosaic The Label Mini Tote Bag ($7)
A great reminder to carry your faves in.
Gorgeous Confidence Glow Like A Mother Hydration Trio ($100)
Hack skincare with this super simple routine set, made especially for busy moms.
Emerald Coast France Organic Irish Sea Moss Face Mask ($20)
This face mask will quench dry skin from this season.
Summer Space Studio Sherbet Peony Paper Flower ($69)
This delicately crafted paper flower is a show-stopping accent piece for your home.
Pure Sage Pink Starburst Tote ($16)
Make Target runs so much easier with a reusable tote, available in so many patters from Pure Sage.
Brave Girl Collective Hang In There Wall Print ($3)
Another wonderful item for plant parents.
Kidnichols Cuppa Creativity Sticker ($5)
Pop this cute guy on a water bottle or laptop for creative motivation!
Irieveda Baking Spirits Bright Bundle ($40)
This holiday spice bundle will be the perfect gift for the baker in your life.
Leaves of Leisure Snow Angel Tea ($15)
Warm up with a lovely cup of organic tea, thanks to Leaves of Leisure.
Sunday Sunshine Framed Pressed Tulip Art ($75)
Spruce up your walls with this relaxing pressed flower frame.
Poppy Dot Co FA-LALALA 8x10 Art Print ($10)
Ooh, so festive!
June Paper Market Weekly Planner Notepad ($18)
This is just what you need to organize your weeks!
RVL Wellness Squad Puzzle ($15+)
Gift this to your BFF and get to puzzlin'!
Clever Girl Press Booklore Mug ($10)
For the ultimate bookworm in your life.
Paige & Willow Banana Pencil Case ($24)
Stay organized at all times with these fun pouches.
Rxcommend CBD Gummies ($58)
Cruise through the holidays and enjoy some gummies.
Melissa Lakey Art Three Little Birds Riso Print ($35)
This print will bring some color into your space.
Taylor of Brooklyn Thirst Trap Quenching Face Oil ($45)
Clean beauty for anyone and everyone!
Pineapple Sundays Studio Rainbow Wave Notepad ($14)
Make note-taking fun with this colorful pad!
Two Chicks Cocktails Sparkling Vodka Cutea ($14)
This small biz knows how to do canned cocktails right.
Blo_oberry Silver Flower Necklace ($65)
You can never go wrong with more accessories.
JJ Paperie & Co Playful Leaves Kitchen Towel ($20)
Sometimes you just need a towel refresh.
Thanks, Cocoa! Allergies Mini Print ($10)
This lively print makes a great gift for anyone wanting to brighten up their space.
Nissa New York Mandy Jumpsuit ($150)
Pop off with a fun color-blocked jumpsuit!
Amanda Oleander Jungle Bath Print ($34)
This print is a big mood for the rest of the year. Explore more prints, fit for everyone on your list.
Dreyfus Art Coloring Book ($25)
Get those creative juices flowing with this unique coloring book.
Maxine McCrann Heels 5x7 Print ($25)
We adore these vibrant colors for a living space.
Pink Moon Midnight Melody Body and Hair Oil ($42)
You had us at "astrology-inspired skincare."
In The Garden Forget-Me-Not Botanical Necklace ($28)
Channel some cute natural vibes with pressed flower jewelry.
Lift Period Underwear ($55)
This small business is changing the game by promoting access to period resources and donating to those in need of period products.
Freedom Apothecary Green Tea Butter ($35)
Soothe and protect dry skin with this clean body butter.
Agathe Sorlet Cherries Tote Bag ($29)
A cute tote is a must-have for last-minute grocery runs.
Brite Things Peach Jewel Glass Heart Necklace ($45)
Accessorize any outfit by wearing this handmade pendant necklace.
Juice Ceramics Seafoam Checkerboard Mug x Free People ($8)
Perfect for hot chocolate season. Yum.
Ellastrated Together We Bloom Print ($15+)
Such a sweet design to gift to your bestie.
The Disco Shop Hanging Disco Ball Planter ($34+)
Any plant parent will think this planter is to die for.
Boy Candles Earl Grey Candle ($22)
This brand repurposes unique vessels for the cutest handmade candles.
Ariel Kellogg Whitney Dangle Earrings ($90)
These asymmetrical earrings are a great pair for any occasion.
Sam Dodie Studio Lucky Charm Mug ($76)
Carry luck with every cup of joe you pour.
Browse more of our gift guides to find the perfect gift for that special someone!