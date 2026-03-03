Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

From the return of the iconic Shamrock Shake to Sonic's new neon green sip, these are the 7 must-try St. Patrick's Day treats hitting fast food spots this month.

7 Limited-Edition St. Patty’s Fast Food Items To Try This March (New Sonic Slush & Costco Food Court Find!)

St. Patrick's Day fast food items to order before March 17
Shipley Donuts
By Meredith HolserMar 03, 2026
St. Patrick’s Day energy has officially hit drive-thrus for 2026. While McDonald’s continues its reign with their legendary Shamrock Shake, there are a few newcomers (specifically, Sonic’s electrifying new slush and the all-new sundae at Costco’s food court) that are shaking up the seasonal menu item game. This year’s lineup of St. Patrick’s Day food has something for everybody, whether you’re more of a mint-chocolate lover or a sour apple seeker.

We’ve curated the ultimate list of the 7 best St. Patty's fast food items you need to snag before they quickly vanish from menus after the holiday.

Sonic Sour Shamrock Slush

@sonicdrivein

Sonic Sour Shamrock Slush

Sonic's St. Patrick's Day offering is shaking things up by embracing sour flavors rather than the expected mint-chocolate combo. The Sour Shamrock Slush features a tangy green apple slush base loaded with sour popping candy and a whipped cream topping. The top of the drink is covered with even more popping candies and finished with a tart rainbow candy strip for festive vibes.

The Sour Shamrock Slush is available now for $3.99 (20 ounces) at participating Sonic locations nationwide and through the Sonic app for a limited time through the end of March.

Dairy Queen Mint Crunchin\u2019 Cookie Dipped Cone for St. Patrick's Day 2026

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen Mint Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone + Mint Oreo Blizzard

Dairy Queen is turning up the minty-ness for St. Patty's this year. First up on their limited-time menu is the Mint Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone, which features Dairy Queen’s classic vanilla soft serve dipped in a green mint-flavored coating spotted with chocolate cookie crumbles. DQ’s Blizzard of the Month, the Mint Oreo Blizzard, boasts a blend of Oreo pieces, crème de menthe, and soft serve. Both are only available for a limited time, so make sure to head to your closest Dairy Queen quick.

Costco Double Chocolate Mint Sundae available at select in-store food courts

Reddit

Costco Double Chocolate Mint Sundae

Though it's not technically a fast food joint, Costco's food court is home to many of our favorite fast food-esque items (looking at you, hot dogs). A new offering just hit the food court ahead of St. Patty’s Day: the Double Chocolate Mint Sundae. This frozen dessert is made with a mint-flavored soft serve ice cream laced with a chocolate fudge sauce and chocolate cookie crumbles. Find it in select Costco food courts for $2.99 for a limited time!

McDonald's Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for St. Patrick's Day 2026

McDonald's

McDonald's Shamrock Shake + Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

Oh, so classic! McDonald's Shamrock menu is a must for anyone celebrating St. Patty's at the drive-thru. Two festive treats, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, first hit restaurants on February 17 and will be available for a limited time through St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

The classic Shamrock Shake is made with vanilla soft serve blended with a minty syrup and topped with whipped light cream, while the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry boasts a bit of a thicker texture but is made with a similar soft serve and mint syrup formula, just speckled with Oreo cookie pieces instead.

\u200bShipley Donuts' St. Patrick's-themed Lucky Dozen box

Shipley Donuts

Shipley Donuts St. Patrick’s Day Donuts

Shipley Donuts is serving up St. Patrick’s Day-themed donuts from March 4 to 17 at participating locations, frosted with white, green or chocolate icing and topped with holiday-themed sprinkles. They look stunning.

The festive donuts are available for individual purchase, in a half dozen, or in a Lucky Dozen box (pictured above) that comes with four of each donut variety while supplies last. Run, don't walk!

