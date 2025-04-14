Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

The Starbucks Summer Menu Was Just Announced, And It Brings Back A “Very Divisive” Menu Item

Starbucks Summer Menu 2025
By Meredith HolserApr 14, 2025
Starbucks fans, the Starbucks summer menu for 2025 is coming way sooner than you think! Launching next month, the coffee chain gave us a cheeky lil’ sneak peek at their next seasonal lineup, and it looks stacked.

Scroll on to see everything coming to the Starbucks summer menu in May!

Meet The ​​Starbucks Summer Menu For 2025!

\u200b\u200bStarbucks Summer Menu 2025

Starbucks

Here's the full lineup for this year's Starbucks summer menu:

  • NEW! Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
  • Summer-Berry Refreshers (Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher and Summer Skies Drink to return)
  • NEW! Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop
Below, we dive into each item so you can know what to expect once these menu items drop in May! We don't have an official launch date yet, but will keep you updated here the moment we know more details.
\u200b\u200bStarbucks Shaken Espresso

Starbucks

NEW! Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Yummm. Inspired by horchata, we anticipate this new shaken espresso flavor from Starbucks to have notes of cinnamon and coconut, both of which pair really well for a light and refreshing sip – much needed in the summer! Per some Starbucks employees on Reddit, it looks like it'll be crafted using an all-new horchata syrup, too. 👀

Starbucks Summer-Berry Refreshers

Starbucks

Summer-Berry Refreshers

That's right: Starbucks' boba drinks are officially coming back! Launching next month, the chain's blue-tinted Summer-Berry Refreshers come with a serving of raspberry-flavored popping boba to elicit summertime fun. The boba pearls were very divisive among baristas and customers when they hit menus in 2024.

Last year, this lineup of Refreshers came in three variations: the Summer-Berry Refresher, the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher, and the Summer Skies Drink (mixed with coconut milk). The last two will definitely be returning to the summer menu for 2025! After a taste test from last year's launch, the Summer Skies ended up being our favorite.

Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop

Starbucks / Pixabay

NEW! Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop

Lastly, Starbucks is introducing a brand-new cake pop flavor for summertime: Strawberries & Cream! Some Starbucks employees on Reddit noted that it'll include a strawberry cake base with buttercream, which sounds so yummy. This new bite will join the existing cake pop trio of Birthday Cake, Chocolate, and Cookies & Cream.

