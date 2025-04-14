Below, we dive into each item so you can know what to expect once these menu items drop in May! We don't have an official launch date yet, but will keep you updated here the moment we know more details.

Yummm. Inspired by horchata, we anticipate this new shaken espresso flavor from Starbucks to have notes of cinnamon and coconut, both of which pair really well for a light and refreshing sip – much needed in the summer! Per some Starbucks employees on Reddit , it looks like it'll be crafted using an all-new horchata syrup , too. 👀

Starbucks

Summer-Berry Refreshers

That's right: Starbucks' boba drinks are officially coming back! Launching next month, the chain's blue-tinted Summer-Berry Refreshers come with a serving of raspberry-flavored popping boba to elicit summertime fun. The boba pearls were very divisive among baristas and customers when they hit menus in 2024.

Last year, this lineup of Refreshers came in three variations: the Summer-Berry Refresher, the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher, and the Summer Skies Drink (mixed with coconut milk). The last two will definitely be returning to the summer menu for 2025! After a taste test from last year's launch, the Summer Skies ended up being our favorite.