Scroll on to see everything coming to the Starbucks summer menu in May!

fans, the Starbucks summerfor 2025 is coming way sooner than you think! Launching next month, thechain gave us a cheeky lil’ sneak peek at their next seasonal lineup, and it looks stacked.

Meet The ​​Starbucks Summer Menu For 2025! Starbucks Here's the full lineup for this year's Starbucks summer menu: NEW! Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Summer-Berry Refreshers (Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher and Summer Skies Drink to return)

NEW! Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop Below, we dive into each item so you can know what to expect once these menu items drop in May! We don't have an official launch date yet, but will keep you updated here the moment we know more details.

Starbucks NEW! Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso Yummm. Inspired by horchata, we anticipate this new shaken espresso flavor from Starbucks to have notes of cinnamon and coconut, both of which pair really well for a light and refreshing sip – much needed in the summer! Per some Starbucks employees on Reddit, it looks like it'll be crafted using an all-new horchata syrup, too. 👀

Starbucks Summer-Berry Refreshers That's right: Starbucks' boba drinks are officially coming back! Launching next month, the chain's blue-tinted Summer-Berry Refreshers come with a serving of raspberry-flavored popping boba to elicit summertime fun. The boba pearls were very divisive among baristas and customers when they hit menus in 2024. Last year, this lineup of Refreshers came in three variations: the Summer-Berry Refresher, the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher, and the Summer Skies Drink (mixed with coconut milk). The last two will definitely be returning to the summer menu for 2025! After a taste test from last year's launch, the Summer Skies ended up being our favorite.