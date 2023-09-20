10 Stylish Rain Jackets That Are Better (And Cuter) Than Umbrellas
We know, we know — rainy days are for cozying to a cup of pumpkin spice and thumbing through the latest book club read, but sometimes we have to face the drizzle. Gone are the days of uninspiring, dull rain coats and rain boots that just barely keep you dry. From eclectic patterns to girlypop hues, our hand picked selection of rain-wear will have you dripping in style, not water.
So, whether you’re navigating slick city streets or trekking through wet wilderness trails, we’ve got your rainy day style game covered.
Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie
The North Face Antora Parka
No, we're still not over Barbie pink, and honestly? We won't be for a while.
Joules Padstow Rain Jacket
Who needs the sun when you'll be the one shining in this adorable parka-esque rain jacket from Joules?
Marmot GORE-TEX® Minimalist Jacket
Green girls unite! Stay cute and cozy in this adorable pistachio Marmot rain jacket.
Columbia Womens Hikebound Rain jacket
Powder blue is the perfect hue for rainy days!
Stutterheim Mosebacke Lightweight Raincoat
Stutterheim is the standard for all rainy street-style fits. Invest in rain gear that'll eventually be coveted high-quality vintage. We call that girl math.
Rains Long Jacket
We're absolutely obsessed with this futuristic oil slick rain jacket from Rains! You'll be crossing you're fingers for rain on the forecast just to pull this baby out.
Cleverhood Rover Rain Cape
Why have a coat when you can have a cape? This rain cape from Cleverhood is ideal for cyclists and even comes with a cap-shaped hood. How convenient!
Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket
Rain or shine, neutrals are always in.
Hally Hensen Jane Trench
For the classic girl who likes to keep things chic! This waterproof trench comes with a detachable hood, perfect for versatile wear.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Joules