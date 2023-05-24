19 Light & Delicious Sugar Snap Peas Recipes To Try This Summer
Are you ready for a culinary adventure leaving your taste buds craving more? Look no further than sugar snap peas! These little green gems are delicious, nutritious, and versatile, making them the perfect ingredient for many dishes. Sugar snap peas can add flavor, crunch, and color to any meal, from salads to stir-fries, soups to snacks. Sugar snap peas are also the real deal when it comes to nutrition! These little green powerhouses are bursting with essential nutrients that your body craves. Take a peek at some of their health benefits below.
- Nutrient-Rich: Sugar snap peas are packed with essential nutrients, including dietary fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, and folate. They also provide minerals like iron, potassium, and manganese.
- Low in Calories: Sugar snap peas are low in calories, making them a great choice for maintaining a healthy diet. One cup of sugar snap peas contains approximately 40-50 calories, depending on the serving size.
- High in Fiber: These peas are a good source of dietary fiber, which promotes healthy digestion, helps regulate blood sugar levels, and supports heart health. Fiber also contributes to a feeling of fullness, aiding in appetite control.
- Vitamin C Boost: Sugar snap peas are rich in vitamin C, an essential antioxidant that supports immune function, collagen synthesis, and acts as a defense against harmful free radicals.
- Vitamin K: Sugar snap peas provide vitamin K, which plays a crucial role in blood clotting and bone health. It helps maintain strong bones and contributes to overall bone density.
- Antioxidant Properties: Sugar snap peas contain antioxidants, such as flavonoids and carotenoids, which help protect the body against oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
- Hydration Support: With a high water content, sugar snap peas contribute to hydration and help maintain proper fluid balance in the body.
- Low in Fat: Sugar snap peas are naturally low in fat, making them a nutritious addition to a balanced diet.
So snap up some sugar snap peas and enjoy their nutrient-packed goodness with some of the most delectable and easy-to-make recipes that will take your cooking game to the next level. Your taste buds and your body will thank you!
Sugar Snap Pea and Carrot Soba Noodles
Image viaCookieandKate.com
Enjoy a healthy and delicious meal with this Sugar Snap Pea and Carrot Soba Noodles recipe from Cookie and Kate! Packed with fresh vegetables and tossed in a savory sauce, this dish will satisfy your cravings and give you a nutritious boost. (via Cookie and Kate)
Roasted Sugar Snap Peas With Sesame Dipping Sauce
Image via EdiblePerspective.com
Brace yourself for a taste bud adventure with this Roasted Sugar Snap Peas with Sesame Dipping Sauce recipe, the perfect snack or side dish for a healthy and satisfying meal! (via Edible Perspective)
Sugar Snap Peas With Minty Pea Pesto
Image via FlyingFourchette.com
Indulge in the delightful combination of fresh sugar snap peas and a flavorful minty pea pesto with this perfect recipe as a healthy snack or side dish. (via Flying Fourchette)
Sugar Snap Peas Stir Fry Recipe
Image via ASpicyPerspective.com
Get your taste buds tingling with this recipe for Stir Fry Sugar Snap Peas that will add a fresh and vibrant crunch to your meal! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Super Green Pea and Asparagus Burrata Pizza
Image via Half Baked Harvest
Elevate your pizza experience with the Super Green Pea and Asparagus Burrata Pizza, a culinary masterpiece that combines a symphony of flavors. This delightful creation showcases the vibrant green goodness of sugar snap peas and asparagus, perfectly complemented by the luxurious creaminess of burrata cheese. Indulge in the harmonious blend of fresh vegetables and rich, melty cheese, taking your taste buds on a sensational journey. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Asian Veggie Noodle Bowl With Grilled Steak
Image via HalfBakedHarvest.com
Experience delightful flavors with the Veggie Noodle Bowl with Grilled Steak recipe, featuring the vibrant addition of sugar snap peas. This delicious dish combines tender grilled steak with a colorful assortment of fresh vegetables, including crisp and sweet sugar snap peas. Each bite offers a delectable blend of taste sensations, from the perfectly seasoned steak to the satisfying crunch of the veggies. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Springtime Thai Red Fish Curry Noodles
Image via HalfBakedHarvest.com
The Springtime Thai Red Fish Curry Noodles recipe is a delicious and flavorful way to enjoy the season's fresh produce. With a creamy coconut milk-based curry sauce, crisp sugar snap peas, tender fish, and chewy noodles, it's a perfect meal to enjoy on a warm spring day. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Quick And Simple Springtime Skillet Lasagna With Mediterranean Kick
Image via HalfBakedHarvest.com
Indulge in the delightful flavors of spring with the Quick and Simple Springtime Skillet Lasagna recipe, featuring a Mediterranean kick and the vibrant addition of sugar snap peas. This delicious dish layers lasagna noodles, rich tomato sauce, savory spices, and a medley of vegetables, including the crisp and refreshing sugar snap peas. With easy preparation and a burst of Mediterranean flavors, this skillet lasagna is the perfect choice for a quick and satisfying meal. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Jerk-Inspired Chicken Rice Bowls
Image via TheGirlonBloor.com
Jerk-Inspired Chicken Rice Bowls are bursting with vibrant colors and packed with protein and wholesome goodness. With the addition of sugar snap peas, each bite offers a delightful crunch and a refreshing burst of sweetness. These satisfying bowls are guaranteed to satisfy your taste buds, keep you full for hours, and make mealtime a breeze. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Chicken Ranch Kale & Quinoa Bowls
Image via TheGirlonBloor.com
These Chicken Ranch Kale Quinoa Bowls, featuring a delightful blend of chicken, quinoa, kale, and vibrant veggies, including sugar snap peas, are a nutritious and convenient meal prep choice. Ideal for busy weeknights, they offer a delicious and satisfying option to keep you fueled throughout the day. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Looking for more sugar snap pea recipe ideas?
Try some of our other favorite combos below.
Snap Pea Salad with Mint and Feta: Toss crisp sugar snap peas with fresh mint leaves, crumbled feta cheese, lemon zest, and a zesty vinaigrette for a refreshing and vibrant salad.
Sautéed Snap Peas with Garlic and Sesame: Quickly sauté sugar snap peas in a hot pan with garlic and a drizzle of sesame oil. Sprinkle with sesame seeds for an Asian-inspired side dish bursting with flavor.
Snap Pea and Radish Spring Rolls: Wrap blanched snap peas, thinly sliced radishes, cucumber strips, and fresh herbs like cilantro and mint in rice paper wrappers for a light and refreshing spring roll. Serve with a peanut dipping sauce for an extra kick.
Snap Pea and Quinoa Salad: Mix blanched snap peas with cooked quinoa, cherry tomatoes, diced avocado, and a lemony vinaigrette. This hearty salad is perfect for a light lunch or a side dish bursting with wholesome goodness.
Snap Pea and Bacon Pasta: Sauté sugar snap peas with crispy bacon, garlic, and a touch of red pepper flakes. Toss with your favorite pasta and finish with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese for a satisfying and flavorful pasta dish.
Roasted Snap Peas with Parmesan: Roast snap peas in the oven with olive oil, salt, and pepper until they're tender and slightly caramelized. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese for an addictive and crunchy snack or side dish.
Snap Pea and Goat Cheese Crostini: Spread creamy goat cheese on toasted baguette slices and top with blanched snap peas and a drizzle of honey. This elegant appetizer will impress your guests with its combination of textures and flavors.
Snap Pea and Chicken Stir-Fry with Cashews: Stir-fry snap peas with diced chicken, cashews, and a flavorful sauce made with soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and a hint of honey. Serve over steamed rice or noodles for a quick and satisfying meal.
Snap Pea and Radicchio Salad with Citrus Dressing: Combine blanched snap peas with crisp radicchio leaves, segmented citrus fruits like oranges or grapefruits, and toasted almonds. Drizzle with a tangy citrus dressing for a bright and vibrant salad bursting with contrasting flavors.
