7 Airy Linen Dresses For Those Sweaty Summer Days
I don't know if it's bad luck, but I definitely wear my linen dresses — even the white ones — way past Labor Day. As long as the sun is shining and the air is warm, you will usually catch me in one of these comfortable, breathable, and obviously adorable little pieces. Another great thing about linen is that it generally will never go out of style, so don't be afraid to invest in some pieces that will be a part of your wardrobe forever. There are so many great options to choose from, but here are seven linen dresses that make the perfect summer (or any warm weather) outfit.
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Emerson Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
You guys, I'm not even kidding when I say this is the best dress I own. As a broad shoulder girly, the neckline is SO flattering. Plus, the material is thick and durable, but still breathable for a hot summer day. I own this in black which allows me to dress it up for dinner or wear it to work, but this vibrant pink — and the several other colors and patterns — is so cute for the summer time. At $60 (was $80), this is a steal!
J.Crew
J.Crew Squareneck Midi Dress In Linen
I need to be wearing this dress with a spritz in my hand ASAP. This dress is a J.Crew best seller for a reason — it makes the perfect warm weather staple. This design is so simple, yet with the help of some fun accessories, this dress can be a hundred different outfits. You can shop this dress in white, red, or black for $178.
Zara
Zara Linen Blend Midi Dress
You can never go wrong with a little slit in the summer. This linen blend dress is simple, yet elegant — perfect for any vacay dinner or date night. Throw on some cute sandals and chunky earrings and hit the town in this little green number. Plus, the tie-up back gives you easy adjustment depending on your chest size. Make this your next summer dress for $36 (was $49).
Madewell
Madewell Square-Neck Mini Dress in 100% Linen
Great, I'll take 10 of them! No seriously — this dress is fabulous, the square neckline is just perfection, and stretchy chest area make this dress fit anyone like a glove. You can get this dress in white for a classic summer look, or it's also available in a light blue. If you're a tall girl, this style shows off your beautiful long legs. You can also get it in a wide range of sizes for $93 (was $110).
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Emerson Strapless Linen-Blend Maxi Dress
Oh my god, the color of this dress is everything! I also appreciate a strapless dress in the summertime to show off my tan lines — there's something so luxurious and indulgent about it. This piece is so simple, which means room for you to customize with accessories. Although it's true to size, always be careful about sizing with strapless! A perfect linen staple for $72 (was $120).
Abercrombie & Fitch
A&F Linen-Blend Shell Mini Dress
There's something about a dress with an open back that always gets me. It makes for a fun little surprise you wouldn't expect from looking at the front of the dress — and it's a great excuse for an updo. This piece would be perfect for any more professional setting like work, happy hour with your fave coworkers, or lunch with the in-laws. You could be its next prideful owner for $42 (was $70).
H&M
H&M Linen Slip Dress
I cannot think of anything more summer appropriate than a linen slip dress. It's lightweight, super comfortable, and you can dress it up for a fancy dinner, or literally use it as a bathing suit cover up. Everyone needs a slip dress as part of their summer capsule closet. Add this one from H&M to yours in white or black for $55!
