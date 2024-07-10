8 Gorgeous Aritzia Dresses To Get The Perfect Look For Every Occasion
You can normally find me every morning promptly at 9am throwing my closet around, trying to find something to wear for the day that's:
- Comfortable
- Easy to throw on in a hurry
- Will make me feel somewhat put together
And believe it or not, it's hard to find something that matches all those criteria. But Aritzia dresses? They're the perfect solution! In general, a dress can be perfect for a lunch date with sandals, or a wedding with heels, or even just your basic, work-from-home and running errands fit! And on top of that, Aritzia has some of the best, high quality dresses I've shopped recently. To prove how cute and versatile they are, we picked out our favorite dresses from Aritzia that work for any occasion.
For The Beach
Aritzia
Evie Mini Crochet Dress
This crochet dress is the perfect go-to that will look great over a bikini on your way to the beach! Plus, this red color is adorable for summer, and would look great with some strappy sandals, a straw hat, and a colorful tote bag!
For Date Night
Aritzia
Contour Maxi Tube Dress
This dress will make you look like a total 10 with its contour fabric and tight-fitting bodice! The flattering shape makes it absolutely ideal for date night, like a nice dinner and a night at the theater! Wherever you wear it, you're guaranteed to be the main attraction! Definitely grab this stunning dress, especially since it's on sale!
For A Farmer's Market Morning
Aritzia
Strudel Poplin Maxi Dress
Could you get anymore cottagecore than this poplin midi dress? That's why I'd pair it with a nice morning with a basket bag grabbing all your local produce from a farmer's market! Do you see the vision?
For A Work From Home Day
Aritzia
Eleta Linen Maxi Dress
When I work from home, I always like to opt for a comfy, loose dress like this one! TBH, I actually have this exact dress and wear it often because of how loose and free-flowing it is. I can easily feel comfortable, yet still put together if I have meetings or need to run errands!
For A Wedding
Aritzia
Ascot Linen Dress
For summer weddings I would opt for a nice, midi linen dress like the Ascot from Aritzia. I think the puff-sleeves paired with the ruffle bottom make for a more elevated look! And this olive green color is such a classic, and it's flattering for so many different skin tones.
For A Picnic With The Girls
Aritzia
Linen Genoa Dress
This Linen Genoa Dress is another one that I own! It's a favorite of mine because of the versatile taupe color, shape, and material. It's 100% linen, so it's very high quality as well! I would grab this while it's on sale, because it's a total score at the moment!
For A Birthday Brunch
Aritzia
Pink Engage Dress
Ruffles and flowers and pink, oh my! Every detail on this dress is adorable, and it's absolutely perfect for a birthday because you'll be the star of the show! It's a statement dress while still remaining classy and chic, which I love. Run to add this stunner to your cart immediately!
For A Brunch Date
Aritzia
Spectre Mini Dress
Everyone needs a classic LBD in their wardrobe. This is definitely a little different than your typical LBD, though, because of it's incredibly flattering boat neck! It's very reminiscent of vintage styles from the '50s and '60s. Grab this dress to look like a vintage icon!
