6 Summer Romance Movies To Watch While You Wait For 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3

It won't be long before we return to Cousins and reunite with Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah because The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is coming to Prime Video July 16! But considering that's still two months away, I need my fill of summer romance now. After you've added my favorite summer romance shows to your watchlist, check out these summer romance movies!

Here are 6 summer romance movies that will hold you over until The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 drops on July 16, 2025.

1. Safe Haven — Stream on STARZ Relativity Media Safe Haven is without a doubt my favorite Nicholas Sparks movie, and not just because Josh Duhamel and Julianne Hough lead the cast! The film follows Katie, who arrives in Southport, North Carolina with huge secret that threatens everything — including her new relationship with widower Alex. Safe Haven stars Josh Duhamel, Julianne Hough, Cobie Smulders, and David Lyons.

2. Along For The Ride — Stream on Netflix Emily V. Aragones/Netflix This summer romance movie totally captures the magic of falling in love as a teen. When Auden meets Eli (and bonds with him over their insomnia), Eli decides to use their night owl hours to show Auden the fun she's been missing. Along For The Ride stars Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth, Laura Kariuki, Andie MacDowell and Dermot Mulroney.

3. Palm Springs — Stream on Hulu Jessica Perez/Hulu Okay, Palm Springs might not be your average summer romance movie but viewers love it. When Nyles and Sarah meet at a wedding in Palm Springs, and the day ends in disaster, they wake up to realize they're stuck in a time loop. Palm Springs stars Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, and J. K. Simmons.

4. 500 Days Of Summer — Stream on Hulu Searchlight Pictures 500 Days Of Summer is a classic summer movie for anyone missing the early 2000s. This flick chronicles the highs and lows of Tom and Summer's 500-day relationship 500 Days Of Summer stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel, Geoffrey Arend, Chloë Grace Moretz, Matthew Gray Gubler, Clark Gregg, and Minka Kelly.

5. Monte Carlo — Stream on Max Larry Horricks/Twentieth Century Fox/Regency Enterprises And if you want to relive the magic of the early 2010s, then Monte Carlo is the movie for you! I'm obsessed, it's a 5-star watch for me. The movie follows three BFF's who take a trip to Monte Carlo, where Grace (Selena Gomez) is mistaken for a socialite. Naturally, the girls play into it...I mean, who wouldn't?! Monte Carlo stars Selena Gomez, Leighton Meester and Katie Cassidy.

6. Love & Gelato — Stream on Netflix Netflix When Lina winds up in Rome to honor her late mother, she finds herself face-to-face with her mother's secrets, a new culture, and a new family. Oh, and plenty of gelato. This is the perfect summer romance movie for anyone dreaming of a Euro Summer! Love & Gelato stars Susanna Skaggs, Tobia De Angelis, and Owen McDonnell.

Meet The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Cast for more!