Everything You Need To Know About The "Insane" 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Cast

The first Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast announcements are here, and we love them like all-fire! After some popular casting rumors went insanely viral, everyone couldn't stop talking about who would play Haymitch Abernathy and Lenore Dove. And we finally have our answer. (And hopefully Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket is our next announcement!)

Meet the Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast before the movie premieres November 20, 2026.

1. Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy Hugh Stewart Following in the footsteps of Woody Harrelson in the original Hunger Games series, Joseph Zada will play a young Haymitch Abernathy, who turns 16 at the beginning of Sunrise on the Reaping. Joseph Zada is currently starring in Invisible Boys as Charlie, and we'll see him as Johnny in Prime Video's We Were Liars and in Florence Pugh's East of Eden on Netflix.

2. Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird Kate Whyte We'll also see Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, another teen from District 12 and the love of Haymitch's life. In addition to Gossip Girl, you can see her in Hocus Pocus 2, as well the upcoming Shiver with Phoebe Dynevor (previously named Beneath the Storm) and 4 Kids Walk into a Bank.

3. Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Columbia Pictures You have definitely seen Mckenna Grace onscreen. This girl's been in everything! Gifted, Captain Marvel, Once Upon a Time, The Handmaid's Tale, I, Tonya — if a movie needed a young girl, Mckenna was booked. I can't wait to see her as Maysilee Donner!

4. Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair Wondering who is playing Beetee in Sunrise on the Reaping? We have the answer! You just saw Kelvin Harrison, Jr. in O'Dessa earlier this year, but he's also been in Ender's Game, 12 Years a Slave, Elvis, and Mufasa: The Lion King. "ITS 1AM YOU GUYS ARE INSANEEE," one user commented on the official Instagram announcement. "the beetee edits are bout to go CRAZY," another added.

5. Maya Hawke as Wiress Trevor Tweeten Stranger Things star Maya Hawke joins the Sunrise on the Reaping cast as Wiress, one of Haymitch, Maysilee, Wyatt, and Lou Lou's mentors.

6. Lili Taylor as Mags Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The National Audubon Society And Lili Taylor plays Mags, the quartet's other mentor. You'll recognize her from Daredevil: Born Again, Fear Street: Prom Queen, and Outer Range.

7. Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow Ben Trivett/Getty Images Ben Wang joins the film as Wyatt Callow, another District 12 mentor. Ben's starred in American Born Chinese and Karate Kid: Legends.

8. Ralph Fiennes as President Snow Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Harry Potter's Ralph Fiennes joins the Sunrise on the Reaping cast as President Snow.

9. Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images We'll also see Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee.

Who else is in the Sunrise on the Reaping cast? Amazon We're still waiting to hear who will play Effie Trinket, Louella McCoy and Lou Lou, and Ampert, but if this casting team has proven anything, it's that they know exactly what they're doing. “The Hunger Games franchise has long been a launching pad for remarkable young actors, and Jo and Whitney carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Co-President Erin Westerman told Deadline. “After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out — not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles." "Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise," she continued. "His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.” “Jo prepared like crazy and stole our hearts. Then Whitney took our breath away as Lenore Dove," producer Nina Jacobson added. "When we put the two of them together, it was one of those magical casting moments when you know your search has led you home.”

Was Lenore Dove related to Lucy Gray? Murray Close/Lionsgate It's hinted that Lenore Dove is Lucy Gray Baird's niece but their connection isn't directly confirmed. And Whitney Peak definitely looks like she could be related to Rachel Zegler (who played Lucy Gray in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes)!

Stay tuned for even more Sunrise on the Reaping cast announcements! And check out 10 Booktok Viral Dystopian Books For Hunger Games Fans for more.

This post has been updated.