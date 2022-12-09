Taylor Swift Is *Finally* Directing A Feature-Length Movie And We Are So Ready
After over 15 years in the music industry, Taylor Swift is trying a new job: movie director. Swift has directed her own music videos since 2019, but in November 2021, she also directed All Too Well: The Short Film, based on the fan-favorite song. The production is nabbing awards left and right (and might even nab the singer-songwriter an Oscar). Swift was also on panels at this year's Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.
Taylor Swift is known for changing things up. After all, she has moved genres from country to pop to folk, and she's also starred in films going back to Valentine's Day in 2010 (a underrated classic if you haven't seen it) and most recently Amsterdam in October of 2022. Variety announced Swift's new project on December 9, so we don't have much information yet, but here's everything you need to know so far.
What Is Taylor Swift's Movie About?
A plot for the film hasn't been announced yet, but given Swift's gripping songwriting skills and vast film watching (she's mentioned John Hughes' movies, Ang Lee's Sense and Sensibility, and Noah Baumbach's A Marriage Story have all inspired her work), we're sure it will be a moving story.
Who Wrote The Script?
The film is based on an original script by Taylor Swift and we are so excited! Her songwriting is something that sets her apart, and we know that will translate into an amazing script.
Who Is Producing The Movie?
Taylor Swift's film will be produced by Searchlight Pictures, who are tied to Not Okay, Nomadland, and The Shape of Water.
Who Is Starring In The Film?
It's still early in the film's pre-production, so we don't have a cast yet. Her recent music videos have included names like Miles Teller, Dylan O'Brien, and Sadie Sink.
When Will Taylor Swift's Film Premiere?
We don't have an official release date yet, but considering Swift is about to embark on her Eras Tour next year, it's safe to assume we won't see it until 2024 or 2025.
Are you excited for Taylor Swift's new movie? Keep checking our TikTok and Taylor Swift page for the newest content about the singer-songwriter (and now director!).
Featured image via Taylor Swift/Republic Records/Taylor Swift Productions/Revolution Pictures.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!