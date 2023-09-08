These Swiftie Etsy Products Are Better Than Official Taylor Swift Merch
As someone who's been a fan of Taylor Swift for almost 15 years, I've seen all kinds of merchandise for the popstar come and go. Band tees have been around for decades but thanks to social media and platforms like Etsy, now we have posters, clothes, and accessories from fans!
Fan made merch is some of the best stuff you can buy on the internet, for multiple reasons: it supports smaller businesses, it's artsy, and it connects you with a whole group of people you might not have met otherwise. Since Taylor Swift's Eras Tourhas basically taken over 2023, here's some merch you can get on Etsy to tide you over until 1989 (Taylor's Version) in October and more concerts in November.
The Eras Tour Enamel Pin from MySwiftObsession ($30)
Enamel pins are a super fun way to add color and personality to jackets, cork boards, or backpacks. They're like adding stickers to your water bottle just...everywhere else. I love that this Taylor Swift merch features her different eras from the concert. It's like its own souvenir!
Blind Date With A Book (Taylor's Version) from BulldogandCo ($30)
If you've never done a blind date with a book, first off, welcome to your new favorite activity. Second, let me explain: blind book dates are when you receive a story based on nothing but a few details about the plot, character relationships, and vibes of the book. In this case, you choose your favorite Taylor Swift album, your favorite song off the album, and add a link to your Goodreads account so the Etsy shop can get an idea of what you like to read!
The Eras Tour Blue Crewneck Sweatshirt from theTclubstoreCo ($45, was $55)
Did you miss out on the chance to get the viral blue crewneck? Me too, TBH. Good thing there's an Etsy alternative! This won't be exactly the same since it's not coming from the official Taylor Swift website, but it's coming from a fellow Swiftie, which is just as good ;).
Lavender Haze Hotel & Lounge Motel Enamel Keychain from GoldThreadCandleCo ($28+)
If you prefer more minimal ways to wear your fandom, then you have to grab one of these themed keychains. "Lavender Haze" is one of my favorite songs off of Midnights and this song floral, pastel keychain is exactly the girly Taylor Swift merch my keyring needs.
Taylor Swift Poster Set of 6 Dorm Posters from CorvoPrints ($6, was $8)
Taylor Swift's music spans a variety of genres, but when you get a poster set like this one, you're able to highlight your favorite songs without compromising on your personal aesthetic! "Cruel Summer," "champagne problems," and "mirrorball" all in one? Count me in.
August (Salt Air) 8 oz Candle from GoldThreadCandleCo ($28+)
We're all in need candles at all times, so why not get one from your favorite Taylor Swift song? This Taylor Swift merch, inspired by "august" from folklore, features scents of sea salt, pink pepper, and sea moss.
Long Live Canvas Tote Bag from ModernMissyDesign ($17)
Carry around your favorite Speak Now (Taylor's Version) lyrics with a tote bag that will remind everyone just how royal you are. From the castle image to the purple ink, this pick will look great with all your fall 'fits.
The Eras Tour Cute Ghosts Cottagecore Sweatshirt from CustomEmbThread ($17, was $34)
While you plan out your Taylor Swift Halloween costume, wear a ghostie sweatshirt honoring all of Taylor's albums, and also hinting at the "Anti-Hero" music video at the same time!
What's your favorite piece of Taylor Swift merch? Let us know in the comments!
