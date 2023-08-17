The Best (And Craziest) Movies Coming To The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival
For movie fans, there's nothing like the thrill of a film festival. A slew of exciting premieres, interviews, and red carpetscome one after the other in such a short period of time that it feels like the holidays! Following this summer's Tribeca Film Festival and Venice Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival is scheduled for this September. Here are the movies to get most excited about.
When is the Toronto International Film Festival?
TIFF will run in Toronto, Canada from September 7 through September 17, 2023.
Where is TIFF 2023?
This year's Toronto International Film Festival will screen films at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, the Royal Alexandra Theatre, Roy Thomson Hall, the Princess of Wales Theatre's Visa Screening Room, and the Canadian Broadcast Centre's Glenn Gould Studio.
How do I get into TIFF events?
The on-sale for the general public begins on August 28. To buy an individual ticket to see a movie at the Toronto International Film Festival, you can follow these steps:
- Sign in to TIFF Account Manager.
- Select “Buy Tickets.”
- Find the film you want to see and click “Select.”
- Zoom in on the interactive seat map and add seats to your Cart.
- Proceed through checkout.
Who will be at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023?
Because of the ongoing strikes, don't expect to see many of your favorite stars on the red carpets. But there's a good chance the people who work behind the scenes to make the movies will be there!
Dumb Money
Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube
GameStop stock is climbing, and Keith Gill (Paul Dano) decides to invest all of his life savings. This turns about to be a good choice when he sees an immediate profit. That is, until the billionaires retaliate. Seth Rogen, Shailene Woodley, America Ferrera, and Anthony Ramos also star.
Woman of the Hour
Image via the Toronto International Film Festival
Anna Kendrick (A Simple Favor) is starring and making her directorial debut with this film. The story revolves around the true story of Rodney Alcala, a killer who managed to win a date on The Dating Game...in the middle of his murder spree.
The End We Start From
Image via the Toronto International Film Festival
Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch star in this environmental thriller that sees London overtaken by flood waters. The film explores motherhood in a brand new way as mother and newborn make their way back home.
Seven Veils
Image via the Toronto International Film Festival
Jeanine (Amanda Seyfried) is a theatre director determined to put on her mentor's most famous work. While the process itself is difficult, she's unprepared for the way it brings her own trauma forward.
Quiz Lady
Image via the Toronto International Film Festival
As far as Anne (Awkwafina) is concerned, her estranged sister Jenny (Sandra Oh) is a train wreck. That doesn't change the fact that they have to cover their mom's gambling debts — or that they have to go on a cross-country rescue mission when Anne's dog is kidnapped.
Fair Play
Image via Netflix
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Solo's Alden Ehrenreich play an engaged couple who find themselves fighting — at any and all costs — for the same promotion in this workplace thriller.
Pain Hustlers
Image via Brian Douglas/Netflix
Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) finds herself working for a struggling pharmacy when she loses her job. The longer she works for the company, the more she realizes that they're willing to do whatever it takes to stay afloat, whether or not it's ethical. Chris Evans and Andy García also star.
Lee
Image via the Toronto International Film Festival
Elizabeth "Lee" Miller (Kate Winslet) is a fashion model-turned-war correspondent during World War II. This period drama, which also stars Marion Cotillard, Andy Samberg, and Josh O’Connor, is definitely one we're most looking forward to!
North Star
Image via the Toronto International Film Festival
Kristin Scott Thomas, Scarlett Johansson, and Sienna Miller star as three sisters who return home for their mother's third wedding. Unfortunately, they can't quite celebrate their mother's future when their own pasts won't leave them alone.
Wildcat
Image via the Toronto International Film Festival
Ethan Hawke makes his directorial debut at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Wildcat stars Hawke's daughter (Stranger Things' Maya Hawke) as a young Flannery O'Connor at the beginning of her career.
