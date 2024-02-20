"Gilmore Girls" Star Lauren Graham Just Joined "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
You can never have too many Christmas movies if you ask me. Hallmark Christmas movies, classic Christmas movies, Disney Christmas movies — the list goes on and on. Aside from the holiday cheer, the best part about all of these festive films is always the cast. What would The Holiday be without Kate Winslet, or Eloise at Christmastime without Gavin Creel? Well, the new remake of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever just made a huge announcement: Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham has joined the cast!
The movie (from The Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins) is coming out just in time for the holiday season, which means it'll hit theaters when we're in the middle of cozy baking season and sweater weather. It doesn't get much better than that! Whether or not you're familiar with the original book or the 1983 movie, here's everything we know about the new The Best Christmas Pageant Ever movie.
What is The Best Christmas Pageant Ever about?
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever follows the Herdmans: Ralph, Imogene, Leroy, Claude, Ollie, and Gladys (also known as “the worst kids in the history of the world”). The children show up at the local church when they learn about its free snacks — and end up totally taking over the holiday play. But the more they get to know the pageant director Grace and the other kids, they start to experience community and love in way they've never seen.
When is The Best Christmas Pageant Ever release date?
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will be released in theaters November 15, 2024. This is the perfect release date because it'll kick off the holiday season and get the whole family into the Christmas spirit! I'm not saying you have to show up in angel wings or a snowman's top hat, but I wouldn't blame you ;).
Who's in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever cast?
In addition to Lauren Graham starring as the movie's narrator (with an onscreen cameo, of course), The Best Christmas Pageant Ever stars 13 Going on 30's Judy Greer as Grace, the Christmas pageant director, and Pete Holmes as her husband. We'll also see Kirk B.R. Woller, Vanessa Benavente, and Elizabeth Tabish. I'm super excited about these three because I absolutely love them in The Chosen! Plus, it's always fun to see actors reunite on different projects and do something totally different each time.
Is there a movie of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever?
Yes, Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company are making a The Best Christmas Pageant Ever movie in 2024. You can also watch the 1983 adaptation while you wait for the new remake.
Who illustrated The Best Christmas Pageant Ever?
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is based on the book of the same name by Barbara Robinson, with Judith Gwyn Brown as illustrator. You can also get the picture book edition for younger kids!
