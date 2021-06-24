Everything You Need For The Perfect Iced Coffee
We don't know if you've heard, but we really like iced coffee — so much so that we once took the time to put together 21 recipes for our favorite pick-me-up. Still, we never stop searching for new variations on the refresher, and we often find ourselves deep in #coffeetok. That's where we found these four clever takes on our summer drink of choice and — you're welcome — we even pulled together everything you need to make them your own.
Make A Science Of It
@cc.campbell
Reply to @d.ylan_ #icedcoffee #learnontiktok #coffeetok #specialtycoffee
File this under things we wish we knew sooner: A good iced coffee requires double the grounds compared to its hot counterpart. Plus, by brewing with hot water, you create a flash point upon the water hitting the ice, which locks in flavors in a way cold brew doesn't.
Whip Up Nutella Cold Brew
@caffeinication
Nutella Cold Brew anyone?🤩😍🤤 you can buy our glassware from link in bio🛍#caffeinication #icedcoffee #cookingtiktok #coffee
We don't know whether to be sad that we've gone this many years without drinking a Nutella cold brew or elated that we'll finally get the chance. Mix Nutella with milk (or your non-dairy substitute of choice), pour over ice, stir in coffee, and top with foam.
Make Iced Coffee Cubes
@meowmeix
Quick & easy iced coffee hack! #mealprep #healthyfood #healthylifestyle #coffeee #coffeelovers
Watered-down iced coffee is high on our list of things to avoid. By freezing coffee ice cubes the day before, then pouring fresh coffee over the cubes, you save yourself from an unsatisfying caffeine moment.
Turn To Concentrate
@harleen.eats
best iced coffee ever 🤩 #drinkjavy #coffeetok #homecafe #coffeee #iced #learnontiktok #foryoupage #collegerecipes #coffeerecipe #asmr @javy.coffee
Thanks to the wonders of coffee concentrate, you can skip the brewing part of the coffee-making process and still ingest a very solid 200 mg of caffeine. Sweeten it up with a drizzle of caramel, or simply grab, pour, stir, and go.
