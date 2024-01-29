Everything We Know About Bravo's New Show "The Valley"
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Missing the Vanderpump Rules OG cast? Want to see what Jax Taylor is like as a dad? Curious about what Kristen Doute is doing these days? You're in luck because Bravo is bringing you back into their world with The Valley. Here's everything we know about this VPR spinoff show!
Who's in the "The Valley" cast?
Image via Bravo
Former Vanderpump Rulescast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are officially returning to the Bravo-sphere. The trio is joined by other cast members Nia Booko, Danny Booko, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei Lally, Luke Broderick (Kristen's boyfriend), Jason Caperna, and Janet Caperna. Other friends like Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham will make appearances as friends on the show, but aren't main cast members.
Is Stassi Shroeder going to be on "The Valley"?
Image via Instagram
No, Stassi Shroeder isn't joining her former VPR castmates on The Valley. According to our favorite "basic" girl, she didn't want to join the show. She said in an interview with Jeff Lewisthat it wouldn't "reflect my reality" given that these aren't Stassi's IRL friends. Stassi continued with, "I think are lovely, but it’s not my crew.”
The most relatable reason, though? She noted, "I don’t want to have to go and do things that I normally wouldn’t do. I don’t want to disrupt the life that I have right now, because I really like my life right now." Come on, boundaries!
When does "The Valley" premiere?
There's no officially announced date, but you can expect The Valley to premiere in Spring 2024.
What are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright doing these days?
Image via Bravo
Jax and Brittany have one child named Cruz, and they own a bar together called Jax's Studio City. He described the bar by saying, "It's awesome; it's like a tavern, sports bar, lounge — a little bit of everything." Jax elaborated, noting that Brittany actually did most of the design for the bar, saying, "it's amazing, it's beautiful."
Watch The Teaser Trailer For "The Valley" Here
What can I say? Jax is always gonna Jax, I guess. 😉
Stay updated on all of the latest celeb news with Brit + Co.
This post has been updated, with former reporting by Olivia Taylor.
Photo Courtesy of Noam Galai/Bravo.
- Does Tom Sandoval Deserve All The Hate For Scandoval? Stassi Schroeder Doesn't Think So ›
- How Does Scandoval Keep Getting Worse…Here's Our Vanderpump Rules Cast Reunion Recap ›
- The Women Of VPR Aren’t Wearing Pants After Tom Sandoval's T-Shirt Comment ›
- Everything You Need To Know About “Southern Charm” Season 9 - Brit + Co ›
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.