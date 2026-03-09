Between the mysterious moisture-sapping quality of a commercial airplane cabin to the real number a combination of salt water and SPF can do on your skin, travel takes a toll on your glow. This spring break, you shouldn’t have to choose between looking (and feeling) your best and simply livin’ it up on vacation.

To spare you the extra time and energy it takes to prepare your beauty routine for a trip away, we’ve rounded up the 10 best travel-size skincare, hair, and body essentials that’ll fit perfectly in your carry-on—zero leaks, zero stress.

Discover the top 10 travel-size toiletries to pack for spring break below.

For Your Travel-Size Skincare Routine Amazon To cure travel-induced dryness: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask Mini This pick can be used as a sheer moisturizer for a quick moisture fix, or you can slather it on thick to sit overnight so you wake up to glowing skin. Read an editor's review: The Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask Saved My Ultra-Dry Skin

Tower 28 Sprayable toner for irritation: Tower 28 SOS Rescue Spray Formulated to calm redness and irritated skin, this travel-sized face spray also comes with antibacterial properties to zap any germs that make their way to your face as you hop from plane to bus to train and beyond. Read an editor's review: Tower 28's SOS Spray Lives Up To The Viral Hype

Amazon Easy-to-apply sun protection: Abib Quick Sunstick Protection Bar SPF50+ Sunscreen in stick form is the best travel hack out there. There's no risk of your SPF making a mess in your bag, plus you can rotate it from your carry-on to your purse for reapplying on your different spring break excursions.

Banu Makeup-melting cleanser: Banu Mini Chamomile Jelly Cleanser This gentle jelly cleanser is a total pro at melting off leftover makeup, SPF, and daily grime without stripping your skin. Plus, a little bit goes a long way, so it'll last you for years to come.

Amazon Hydrating face cream: e.l.f. SKIN Mini Holy Hydration! Face Cream This face cream delivers tons of hydration without weighing your skin down, which is the foundation you want when you're on spring and summer vacation. Since it's lightweight, you can easily layer on all the SPF you need without the formulas pilling or peeling from your face.

Travel-Size Hair Care Amazon A step up from your typical travel hair duo: OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo & Conditioner Travel Size Set Forget the traditional travel-size toiletry aisle—this shampoo and conditioner is way better at giving you a taste of luxury when you're on vacay. They're both formulated with strengthening, nourishing, cleansing, and volumizing ingredients to have your hair looking its best.

Travel-Size Body Care Amazon A bougie extra-strength deodorant formula: Salt & Stone Aluminum Free Deodorant Mini Discovery Set The same idea goes for these mini deodorants. The 'discovery' set comes with four of Salt & Stone's signature scents, which all smell delectably high-end. With the set, you can reserve a specific scent based on your destination. Love.

Target A taste of at-home luxury while you're away: Naturium Mini The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Wash This oil-based body wash won't strip your skin further after you've spent all day on the beach amidst the harsh sand and salt. It'll actually restore much-needed moisture and leave your skin smelling heavenly.

Amazon So you always smell great: Havyn 'Grace' Non-Toxic Perfume This travel-size perfume is so worth packing. It's long-lasting and smells otherworldly with light floral notes. Plus, with a non-toxic formula, you don't have to feel bad quickly spritzing it on public transit as you're traveling.

Amazon Nourishing body lotion: eos Vanilla Cashmere Travel Body Lotion This tried-and-true body lotion leaves your skin nourished as ever, plus you get the added bonus of a sweet vanilla scent as you apply it. Not only does it do wonders for the dry skin on your body, you can also use it on your hands in a pinch.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-approved beauty products for travel!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.