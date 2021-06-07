27 Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas
Father's Day is right around the corner, and if you haven't shopped for a present for your dad, granddad, any great dad you know, don't worry. We've got you covered with these 27 last-minute gifts for the tech lover, foodie, sporty guy and more.
Brit + Co Classes ($96/annual subscription)
Ignite Dad's creativity or business skills with an all-access member pass to 120+ courses, from coding to food to gardening (including this beer brewing class and this coding class).
Amazon Explore Taco Making Class ($35)
This is perfect for any dad who loves quality time with you and tacos. Brush up on your cooking skills and spend an evening with Dad at the same time.
Crosley Voyager Turntable ($90)
For the dad who loves vinyl but also modern-day tech, this Bluetooth record player lets you stream audio files from your mobile device, while the built-in speakers deliver a powerful sound. Bonus: it includes a headphone jack for connecting external speakers or earphones.
Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones ($298)
He can tune in while tuning out with amazing sound, up to 30 hours of battery life before a quick charge, and chat hands-free with a speak-to-chat feature.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug ($130)
Coffee lovers can set this smart mug to their preferred drinking temp for up to 80 minutes, or all day with the charging coaster included.
JBL Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker ($180)
Add some music to your next family cookout or beach day with this waterproof speaker that's got 20 hours of playtime. It's also got a USB port that lets it charge Dad's phone.
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote ($40)
Dad will love access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus music and live TV. It's easy to set up and stays hidden behind the television so you don't have to worry about any wires!
Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker ($97)
Get him in the habit of working out and sleeping better with this fitness tracker that checks heart rate, activity and sleep tracking paired with step-by-step fitness and nutrition programs, personalized insights, and sleep tools.
Amazon Wireless Desk Lamp ($27)
For his WFH office, this LED lamp with flexible neck can give him the level of brightness he needs with just a touch.
Minted Avalon Photo Calendars ($29+)
We love looking through old photos, and this calendar is a great way to keep all of Dad's favorite pics in one place. Keep it exclusive to the last year, or throw in some cute baby photos.
Amazon Handmade Personalized 'King of the Grill' Cutting Board ($30)
Dads are some of the best griller, so opt for a kitchen tool that will remind him that he is royalty in your fam.
Amazon Launchpad PowerXL Smokeless Grill ($120)
With this electric grill, Dad can say goodbye to smoke while keeping the taste, flavor, and texture of an old-school grill. Plus, he can use it right on the kitchen countertop.
Amazon Launchpad Pop-Up Fire Pit ($100)
Have the best cookouts ever with this fire pit that sets up in 60 seconds. Because it burns on a stainless steel mesh, the fire gets perfect airflow, which just means your s'mores will be top notch.
Amazon Handmade Bacon and Bourbon Candle ($20)
We can't decide if bacon or bourbon is better, so we went with this candle that smells like both. It's made with soy wax and has a 100% cotton wick.
The Essential Bar Book for Home Mixologists ($16)
Whether Dad's a master mixologist or he's never made a cocktail before but wants to start, this book has all the tools, recipes, and info that he needs.
Amazon Home Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener ($20)
Dad can remove his wine cork in seconds and remove seals with this electric opener. He'll be able to open about 30 bottles with a single charge.
Amazon Home Presto Rotating Pizza Oven ($54)
This oven is every pizza lover's dream. It's got top and bottom heating so that Dad's pizza will be baked from both sides, and when the timer sounds, it'll automatically turn off the heating elements.
MEATER Meat Thermometer with HogoR BBQ Grill Black Glove ($99)
This thermometer is completely wire-free, so feel free to move this Father's Day dinner outdoors. Dual temperature sensors, a guided cooking system, and heat resistant gloves set this bad boy apart.
Fellow Clara French Press ($99)
This Father's Day gift will help Dad get big, bold coffee. With a non-stick interior and heat-lock double wall, this French press is a great pick!
Rolling Tool Box ($60+)
Keep his workspace organized with a toolbox that has plenty of room for his tools. Bonus points if it has wheels.
Amazon Handmade Cedarwood Roll-On Cologne ($16)
Roll-on perfume is one the greatest inventions ever, so why not give that same convenience with this woodsy cologne.
Amazon Beauty Jack Black Beard Oil ($26+)
This beard oil uses botanicals and essential oils to give brittle hair a nice shine.
Amazon Beauty BRO Mask ($28)
After all his hard work, Dad needs some R & R too. This bro face mask is a great excuse for him to totally relax.
Amazon Launchpad SelfieGOLF Recorder ($30)
This recorder and analyzer will help Dad perfect his swing, just in time for warmer weather.
Spikeball Roundnet Combo Set ($60)
This is one Father's Day gift that the whole family will love. Play spike ball on the beach, in the backyard, or have a tournament with your next door neighbors.
The Lord of the Rings Deluxe Edition ($18)
There's nothing like spending an entire afternoon with a book, and if Dad loves to read as well, grab a nice edition of his favorite novel.
L.L. Bean Trail Waterproof Hiking Boots ($109)
Summer travels are right around the corner, and trail boots are a great Father's Day gift idea if Dad is always hiking.
Whether he's a master in the kitchen or loves to spend time outdoors, he's bound to love one of these Father's Day gifts. Happy Dad's Day!
