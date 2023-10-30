23 Sensational Shakshuka Recipes To Make When You're Craving Breakfast For Dinner
If you’re a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants kind of person who doesn’t like to plan out meals, then eggs are probably a constant in your kitchen. Whether they’re there for a high-protein fix or a last-minute dinner, eggs are a total lifesaver andbudget-friendly. Since you’ve met your monthly quota on the Benedict variety, it’s time to venture into the world of wondrously delicious shakshuka. Typically, the classic dish consists of eggs poached in a thick sauce of tomatoes, chili peppers, and onions, but the flavor possibilities are infinite. Scroll down for 23 unique shakshuka recipes that’ll satisfy for any meal.
Harissa Lemon Chickpea Shakshuka
This recipe may not cost a fortune, but it's rich in flavor. Zesty, pre-marinated chickpeas join a hearty mix of crushed tomatoes, tahini, and eggs for a meal you'll be craving around the clock. (via Rebecca Firsker for Brit + Co.)
Green Goddess Shakshuka
This shakshuka recipe gets adorned with greens like kale and parsley to make for a super nutritious bite. When cooked, every ingredient turns tender and ready for feasting. (via Nicole Iizuka for Brit + Co.)
Artichoke Shakshuka
It’s safe to say that your annual brunch party will never be the same, now that this artichoke shakshuka recipe is in your life. Make sure you have plenty of crusty bread on hand for sopping up that savory sauce. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Shakshuka
This comfort food is still packed with goodness – instead of eggs, the recipe uses tofu bits. Everything gets topped off with vegan feta cheese and avocado slices for a pleasant presentation. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Shakshuka "Eggs in Hell" with Italian Sausage
This shakshuka recipe is easy as can be. It earns a really nice zest from the Italian sausage, too. (via Averie Cooks)
Green Shakshuka with Kale + Collard Greens
If you have trouble getting your daily allowance of greens in, start your morning off with this wholesome shakshuka. Sitting down to a hearty, nutrient-packed breakfast like this one is better than an ice-cold fruit smoothie, if we're being totally honest. (via Healthy Nibbles)
Shakshuka with Spinach + Harissa
If the smell and spice of harissa in the morning aren’t enough to wake you up, no amount of coffee will help. Try serving this shakshuka recipe in miniature skillets for some adorable individual portions. (via Love & Lemons)
Shakshuka Ramekins with Leftover Stuffing
Your Thanksgiving leftovers make the perfect companion for homemade shakshuka. Make these mini servings and cook them with extra stuffing to complement the textures within. (via Amanda Wilens)
Mexican Paleo Shakshuka
Tired of eating the same boring tacos every single Tuesday? Switch up your Mexican night with this shakshuka that you can pile on top toasted corn tortillas. (via What Great Grandma Ate)
Shakshuka with Tofu Feta
Whipping up a homemade tofu-based feta cheese will take this skillet to the next level, plus accomodate dairy-free eaters. (via Live Eat Learn)
Grilled Shakshuka Pizza
Shakshuka isn’t exclusive to being baked in cast-iron skillets. Roll out your favorite pizza dough and top it with a peppery tomato sauce, crumbled feta, and whole eggs for one hell of a dinner. (via The Modern Proper)
Menemen (Turkish Style Eggs With Tomatoes & Peppers)
If you prefer a more incorporated dish with more consistent textures, this recipe for menemen is perfect. Instead of baking the eggs separately like you'd do for a shakshuka recipe, this pick scrambles them and mixes them well into the tomato mixture. (via Give Recipe)
Three Pepper Shakshuka Pita with Feta and Za’atar
Think outside of the skillet and throw everything in a pita for a sandwich version of shakshuka. (via Smitten Kitchen)
Shakshuka with Kale + Sausage
This Paleo version of shakshuka is a meat lover’s dream. It’s full of protein-filled sausage and plenty of eggs to keep you full all day or night. (via Paleo Running Momma)
Shakshuka Hamantaschen
Don’t scramble to find a dish to take to your brunch potluck. These shakshuka hamantaschen are a fun play on the two classic dishes and will be the total talk of the party. (via What Jew Wanna Eat)
Spanish Shakshuka Baked Eggs
Garlic and olive lovers will obsess over this dish. This shakshuka recipe is perfectly edible or breakfasts and dinners alike. (via The Endless Meal)
Potato Shakshuka
Using potatoes to make shakshuka is a surefire way to add some cozy comfort to each bite. If you don't want them in the savory breakfast dish, you could always prep homemade fries and use them as dippers! (via Cilantro Parsley)
Vegetarian Shakshuka with Veggie Sausage
The layers of deep spice within this shakshuka recipe will shock you. Feta, red pepper flakes, and crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside bread will complete the final touches. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Shakshuka Poached Eggs in Tomato Sauce on Toast
If you’ve ever questioned how to turn shakshuka into an elegant dinner party starter, wonder no more. Simply poach a few eggs in a flavorful tomato sauce and spoon the mix over crispy grilled bread. Your life will never be the same. (via White on Rice Couple)
Slow Cooker Shakshuka
You really can make anything in the slow cooker. With zero effort and three hours (that you can spend doing something else), you can have a comforting and filling breakfast, lunch, or dinner. (via Tasting Table)
Smoky White Bean Shakshuka
This shakshuka recipe in particular subs beans for meat, making it vegetarian-friendly and even more affordable. (via Budget Bytes)
Roasted Eggplant Shakshuka
If traditional shakshuka doesn’t seem acceptable for dinner, try adding ingredients like roasted eggplant to make it more appealing. Serve over top of some rice, and you’ll have a complete and delicious feast. (via The Brick Kitchen)
Spicy Chorizo Shakshuka
If you like things spicy (who doesn’t?), then listen up. Flavoring your shakshuka with Spanish chorizo ensures a major flavor punch, and a hefty pinch of red pepper flakes will bring the heat that you’re always looking for. (via Always Order Dessert)
