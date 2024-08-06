Zendaya And Robert Pattinson Are Rumored To Star In A New A24 Movie
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are reportedly in talks to star in the upcomingA24 film, The Drama. They haven’t been confirmed as cast members just yet, but we’d be so pumped to see the two working together if the project ends up unfolding with them front and center.
Brendon Thorne / Getty Images
The feature comes from the mind of Kristoffer Borgli, who most recently directed Dream Scenario starring Nicholas Cage. Borgli is slated to work alongside Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen’s production company Square Peg for the film, so we anticipate it to be just as thought-provoking and thrilling as some of the other projects they’ve produced (Midsommar, Beau is Afraid, Death of a Unicorn).
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros.
Though major plot details haven’t been uncovered, Deadline reported that The Drama tells the story of a couple whose romance takes a dramatic turn right before their “big day.”
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images
Given Zendaya and Pattinson’s respective star power, we expect this upcoming A24 project to be absolutely stunning. We can’t wait to hear more about the plot!
Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
Zendaya currently boasts two Emmys from her work in HBO’sEuphoria and has only continued to exhibit her talents in recent feature titles like Dune: Part Two and Challengers.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon
Of course, we all know and love Pattinson for his role as Edward in the Twilight movies, but he’s positioned himself as a truly versatile actor with roles in 2022’s The Batman and Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming sci-fi film, Mickey 17.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Francois Durand / Getty Images
The two stars are still in early talks about starring in the film, but Deadline has confirmed that The Drama is a “top priority” at A24 given the success with 2023’s Dream Scenario. We don’t have an official timeline of when production and filming will take place yet – come back here for more updates!
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news in movies, TV, and pop culture!
- Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla" Offers A New Look At Priscilla's Life — Not Just Her Relationship ›
- Florence Pugh Says Making 'We Live In Time' With Andrew Garfield Was An "Unbelievably Beautiful Experience" ›
- Dakota Johnson Loved Working With "Big Idiots" Pedro Pascal & Chris Evans On 'Materialists' ›
- The 'We Live In Time' Trailer Confirms This Major Theory ›
- Jenna Ortega And Paul Rudd's "Death Of A Unicorn" Adds Will Poulter ›
- 5 Life-Changing A24 Movies That Are Worth The Watch ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.