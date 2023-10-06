Shop *The* Abercrombie & Fitch Sweater And Outerwear Sale Of The Season
Girls, this is not a drill, I repeat this is not a drill! Abercrombie & Fitch, who we absolutely adore for getting us through young adulthood and supplying the *cutest* work wear, is having *looks around in anticipation* A sale! Now, the retailer isn’t shy about running a promotion, but this time, they’re giving us OPTIONS. This weekend, you can get up to 20% off of hoodies and sweatshirts, and up to 15% off everything else like sweaters, jackets, crewnecks, and cardigans – just in time for fall, might we add! So, whether you’re hoping to get ahead on holiday shopping or stocking up for yourself, prepare your fingers (and your wallet) to hit “add to cart” a few too many times.
Essential Vintage Sunday Half-Zip
When you want the casual vibes of a crew neck, but the refinement of a sweater, opt for a zip up. An oldie, yes, but definitely a goodie.
Corduroy Shirt Jacket
Get the "So fresh and so clean" look with this minty green corduroy shirt jacket.
Destination Sunday Crew
What says welcome to New York more than a sweatshirt with the big apple's name on it? Who cares if it's giving toursit, this crewneck has been waiting for you.
Monet Graphic Sunday Crew
Sure, you could venture to the Louvre or the Met to a Monet, but why stop there?
Kansas City Chiefs Graphic Crew Sweatshirt
Turns out, Abercrombie & Fitch has a partnership with the NFL! If you're into sports or a swifty wanting to go as Taylor and Travis this Halloween, this one is for you!
YPB sculptLUX Full-Zip
Get snatched with this sculpting zip up. It would be perfect for pilates and it's kind of giving Lulu.
Sherpa Mockneck Full-Zip
Our favorite thing about sherpa jackets is that they're fuzzy on the outside and super warm on the inside. You'll be petting yourself all day.
YPB neoKNIT Legging-Friendly Crew
Simplicity is certainly elegance with this black crew neck sweatshirt! Love an oversized moment!
Oversized Trench Coat
These are and always will be the "It" Girl outwear of fall! They're lightweight, versatile, and honestly so chic.
Classic Suiting Blazer
Blazers will honestly never go out of style. This is a great option to keep in your closet for years to come, whether you're out on the town or out on a business lunch!
